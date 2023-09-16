Two weeks ago, in Monza, after the pole position won by Carlos Sainz there were those (among his opponents) who joked. But yes, in Ferrari they will have pushed the power unit to its death to do well in the home stage. Sainz and Leclerc then confirmed what they showed in qualifying the next day, but in the end it was still Monza.

Singapore, compared to the National Autodrome, is not only thirteen hours’ flight away, but it is truly another world, in terms of type of track, temperatures and asphalt. Yet, after a very tense qualifying session, Carlos Sainz confirmed himself at the top of the rankings.

Pole sitter Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, celebrates in parc fermé with the team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The pole position achieved in Singapore was not celebrated in the Monza crowd, but it is strategically more important than the one obtained in the Italian Grand Prix, because it confirms a technical growth that goes beyond the low-load tracks, such as Monza and Baku.

And, above all, it definitively certifies a period of great form for Sainz, who once again managed to guarantee the team a result that was not in the hands of Leclerc. They are scraps of cents, sometimes thousandths, but however small the margins are, the importance they assume is linked to what they entail, and even today in Singapore they have made a big difference.

However, Carlos’ growth is not sudden, but rather work that began a long time ago, as he himself explained after the pole in Singapore. “There are incremental gains that you manage to put together race after race throughout the season – confirmed Sainz – in the summer break there is always a little more time to relax but also to meet the engineers and discuss with them what has worked and what deserves to be analyzed better, a moment where you understand which are the points on which you need to focus a little more. This is why there have been some steps forward in the last few races, now the goal is to continue along this line until the end of the season and, hopefully, also next year.”

Carlos Sainz really made sparks with the Ferrari SF-23! Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos’ pole came at the end of a clean lap which allowed him to keep the rear tires alive to better tackle the last crucial sector. “It was one of my strong points over the weekend,” confirmed Sainz, and perhaps it is no coincidence that precisely in the last sector (at turn 17) Leclerc’s hopes of a pole position vanished (until turn 16 it was just ahead of his teammate), also overtaken at the last minute by George Russell.

For Charles and for Ferrari, Mercedes in second place was a small bitter pill, partly because it arrived when the session seemed to be over, but above all because it makes the race strategies less simple in view of the 62 laps scheduled for tomorrow. Having the front row in hand would have been easier in terms of scenarios to face.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

If Leclerc has to set up the race with the imperative of having to gain at least one position, for Sainz there will be only one objective. “I’m more confident than in Monza – he confirmed – especially due to the layout of the track, here in Singapore it’s easier to maintain the position on the track. In Friday’s simulations Mercedes, Aston Martin and Red Bull were better than us in tire management, so I don’t rule out the possibility that tomorrow we will have to face a somewhat defensive race. But I also don’t exclude the possibility that on this track we will be able to maintain first position, we know that it is much more difficult to overtake here than on other tracks. And then, I won’t lie, I have a good feeling with the car, I’m driving very well and it’s probably the best moment since I’ve been a Ferrari driver, I’m finally expressing my full potential.”

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, speaks in parc fermé with George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Sainz’s confidence shines through on the clock as well as his body language. Sitting next to him, Leclerc seems to be playing the part that Carlos has played on many other occasions.

“I’m struggling more – admits Charles – since the season restarted after the summer break the car for me is a bit understeering and also quite difficult to predict the reactions, and obviously I pay the price in terms of confidence. But despite everything I put together today I think it was a good lap apart from a small mistake at turn 17 which cost me too much.”

With the premises created by the result obtained in qualifying, it is legitimate to talk about a Ferrari that will start tomorrow as the favorite for victory, a role not guaranteed by large margins but nevertheless concrete. And, two weeks before Monza, the memory of the close battle between the two Scuderia drivers is still vivid. If a similar scenario arises but with victory at stake, will the two still be left free to race?

“Well, first of all the characteristics of the track are not such as to allow us to have a comparison like we had in the last race – explained Sainz – in Monza you can battle, the spaces are wide, but here the scenario is very different”.

“Obviously – added Leclerc – if we are under pressure from Mercedes I am quite sure that the positions will be frozen, otherwise, i.e. with our opponents at a safe distance, we will see what the team decides. For our part, we will adapt to the team’s position.”