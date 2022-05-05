When F1 lands on a new track like Miami, the preparation of a single-seater must be done by counting on the goodness of the team’s simulation programs and on experience.

Ferrari has so far managed to decide on the F1-75 with functional choices for the circuits where it was raced, but the Florida track is unknown to everyone so it is interesting to ask Enrico Sampò, 39-year-old engineer from Fossano, head of driving simulator , how the Scuderia approaches events in which there is no data and starts in deciding the car from scratch …

Enrico Sampò, Ferrari, Head of driving simulator Photo by: Ferrari

In contemporary Formula 1, simulation has taken the place of track tests. How do you help the team prepare for a Grand Prix weekend?

“The driving simulator is a fundamental element in the preparation of a race weekend. The activity starts several weeks in advance with an analysis of the previous year’s Grand Prix, if available. A few sessions are then performed with a test driver to understand the behavior of the tires, to predict the balance of the car, to verify the behavior of specific components and finally to test different setup options “.

“A few days before the event, the starting drivers will face a simulator session together with their track engineers to help prepare themselves and the car. In the case of new circuits, such as Miami, Charles and Carlos also use the simulator to train, to get to know the circuit better and to repeat the various procedures of the race weekend “.

From your point of view, what is the first moment of the weekend when you know if the simulator has been done a good job?

“The first moment in which you understand if the work done is good is usually the first free practice session on Friday. At this moment the first data and comments from the track begin to arrive. At this point we begin to compare the simulator data. with those collected on the track “.

“In the case of a new track such as Miami, the data on the layout of the circuit itself, on the layout of the curbs and on the presence or absence of elements that the simulator model did not foresee are also important. The correlation between the car’s behavior on the track and in the simulator is refined over the weekend. However, having a good starting point is certainly essential to give the engineers on the track the opportunity to focus on the details. ”

Miami is a completely new track, so the role of simulation is even more relevant. What characteristics does it have and how did you prepare this weekend together with the two riders?

“Miami is a totally new circuit so the simulation activities are even more important. We expect a fast track, with some high speed corners in the first sector and others rather slow especially in the third. There are some very long straights, with three DRS zones and a good chance to overtake ”.

The Miami circuit Photo by: Liberty Media

“From the point of view of car balance it is certainly a complex circuit where you need to find a good compromise between the various types of corners and have good efficiency to tackle the long straights. The event was prepared on the simulator following our standard procedures, with particular attention due to the fact that the uncertainty of the information in our possession is greater “.

“For this reason, the series of conditions and problems that we try to predict is wider than usual. Charles and Carlos both went through a long preparation session to get to know the circuit, explore the possible limitations of the car and to try different setup solutions to optimize balance and lap time. ”