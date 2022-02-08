Ferrari has signed an agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, the company based in San Diego, California, thanks to which it will be able to improve “… knowledge in digital technologies and web 3.0, areas with great potential for automotive and motorsport “.

Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, wasted no time in looking for a technological partner who can contribute to “… improve the excellence of the product” of the Cavallino by immediately exploiting his skills in the digital world.

The Scuderia, in fact, has entered into a collaboration with Snapdragon, the premium product brand of Qualcomm Technologies that will have a strong technological impact aimed at accelerating the digital transformation process of Ferrari and its road cars.

The Snapdragon logo will make its debut on the F1-75, the Red which will be presented in Maranello on February 17, 2022.

“We believe that innovation requires that market leaders work together,” Vigna continued. Among the common projects already identified, such as the digital cockpit, the two companies will combine ideas and skills to explore new technological solutions.

Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated: “We are thrilled to see our automotive technology leadership play a vital role in this new strategic relationship with Ferrari. We look forward to helping shape what the future holds and we work together to offer Maranello customers world-class driving experiences through our Snapdragon Digital Chassis. “