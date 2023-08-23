Ferrari is preparing to face the second part of the 2023 Formula 1 season by returning to the track at the weekend in Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix.

On the home track of World Championship leader Max Verstappen, the Scuderia del Cavallino Rampante will present a novelty, but limited to the first of the three free practice sessions of the event.

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari reserve driver, will ride the SF-23 in the first free practice session, taking over from Carlos Sainz Jr. It will be the driver’s first outing of the season, while last year he took part in both Free Practice 1 at the United States Grand Prix in Austin and at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina.

To announce the presence of Shwartzman in Free Practice 1 of the Dutch Grand Prix was the team principal of Ferrari, Frédéric Vasseur.

“Robert will do Free Practice 1 in Zandvoort at the wheel of Carlos’ car. He will also do another one, probably in Abu Dhabi, still lapping in Free Practice 1 but in Leclerc’s single-seater”.

“It was the rider’s choice. I gave them the choice of where to do this thing. I know it’s not an easy situation, but Carlos thought this weekend could go well.”

Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Davide Rigon, Robert Shwartzman, Antonio Giovinazzi, Antonio Fuoco, Frédéric Vasseur, Ferrari SF-23, Photo by: Ferrari

“It’s not easy to decide, because you certainly can’t do it in Singapore, in Japan, in Las Vegas. And then we also have the Sprints like in Austin, Qatar, so it can’t be done there”.

“Then there are yields with the tire allocation that is a little different than usual, so it’s difficult to do it even in those situations. It means that, in the end, there aren’t that many opportunities to do it.”

The use of the Russian driver is due to the rule which requires teams to field a driver who has not taken part in more than two Formula 1 Grands Prix in two Free Practice 1 sessions during the season.

Shwartzman’s presence will be the first for a non-regular driver during the season, although Free Practice 1 of the Bahrain Grand Prix served McLaren, Williams and AlphaTauri to clear the first of the two sessions by exploiting the debuts of their respective drivers. Let’s talk about Oscar Piastri, Logan Sargeant and Nyck De Vries.

This year the Formula 1 calendar is intensified by the presence of several weekends with the Sprint format, therefore with the Sprint Shootout and the Sprint Race on Saturdays. On those weekends, the teams have only one session of free practice at their disposal and it is essential for making the final adjustments to the set-ups of the single-seaters before the Parc Fermé regime.