First news since Friday in Zandvoort: Verstappen is not the leader of the day, by 23 thousandths it was Lando Norris who preceded the home idol. This obviously applies to the qualifying simulations, which are also greatly influenced by the progressive ‘rubberisation’ of the track which is always a very significant parameter at Zandvoort.

After the activity on the fast lap, the drivers returned to the track for the race simulations, and here Verstappen made things clear, lapping on average more than two tenths better than the trio made up of Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton and the same Norris.

The rest of the group, for now, follows at a distance, and Ferrari is among the laggards. It was an atypical Friday for Leclerc and Sainz, which began for Carlos with an FP1 session lived in the unprecedented role of spectator in the pits while his single-seater was in the hands of Robert Shwartzman on the track. At the end of the day, both ‘reds’ found themselves outside the top-10, with Leclerc eleventh (0”585 behind Norris) and Sainz sixteenth, more than seven tenths behind.

Both struggled a lot in the first sector and second sector (the most driven part of the Zandvoort track) to then confirm with Leclerc the fastest car in the final sector. All after Charles did not go beyond the thirteenth position in the times of the first and second sector.

It’s no news that the SF23 has short blanket syndrome, and it’s never easy for engineers to find the right compromise when it comes to mediating between qualifying performance and race performance.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In the FP1 session a lot of time was dedicated to correlation work with the simulator (delegated to Shwartzman) while in the afternoon session some ‘runs’ were directed to Sunday’s race due to the threat of rain looming tomorrow on the Zandvoort circuit.

However, the problem of a set-up that did not allow Leclerc and Sainz to be able to complete a fast lap from Q3 remains, a significant problem on a track where the starting position is very important to aim for a good result in the race.

However, Frederic Vasseur didn’t seem so alarmed, suggesting that the car’s performance isn’t as far off as it seems. “Today we tested various things – confirmed the team principal of the Scuderia – we had various tests to do and since there are no tests, the only possibility is to do it in free practice. We also tried a low downforce setup to get a complete picture of the scenario.”

“The limitations highlighted were linked to the difficulties in putting everything together in the lap. We saw important differences, such as the three tenths we lose compared to Hamilton in just one corner. I think we have room for improvement, we are missing a few tenths in qualifying but the race pace wasn’t bad”.

Leclerc is also convinced that a couple of tenths can change the weekend’s ambitions: “We could be third or fourth, the feeling wasn’t good but there’s a lot of room for improvement, however we need to understand what was wrong, but I think that it’s a question of fine tuning, because between FP1 and FP2 we made some small changes and we moved in the right direction”.

It’s true that a few tenths are enough, but that’s what the direct opponents will also try to do. Mercedes and McLaren got off to a much better start. “Today we didn’t maximize our package and we’re not even in the top 10 – concluded Leclerc – but tomorrow we could be in the top 3 if we do a good job with the set-up. He is up to us ”.