Ferrari is… back! The Fiorano show first showed us the SF-23 on the track than statically in the pits, giving us a unique event in the recent history of Formula 1. It is a Scuderia that wanted to rediscover closeness with its fans, but it also looks like a Prancing Horse that wants come out of its shell to also reaffirm a certain political role.

A few laps of the SF-23 were enough to trigger the immediate reaction of the British journalists present at Fiorano: on the front wing of the redhead there is what we immediately defined as a… provocation by the aerodynamicists from Maranello during the analysis of the car.

Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

The front wing is of a new design with a shorter nose that clings to the first flap and not to the main profile, but what caused a stir were the five flow diverters that were mounted to connect the mobile flap to the rest of the wing. ‘wing.

This is not a new solution, far from it. The concept, in fact, had been brought by Mercedes to the United States GP in Austin. The wing mounts that were part of the latest W13 update package had immediately pricked up the ears of Nikolas Tombazis, FIA technical manager for single-seaters after receiving requests for regulatory clarifications from several teams.

Mercedes W13, detail of the front wing banned in the Mexican GP Photo by: George Piola

Competing teams from Mercedes found the W13’s wing to be in breach of Article 3.9.8 of the F1 Technical Regulations arguing that the slots should not provide direct aerodynamic influence, but could be used “for mainly mechanical, structural or of measurement”.

The Greek had disputed during the verification that the five supports of the last flap not only had a mechanical function, but given the shape they had above all an aerodynamic influence. The supports, in fact, were oriented outwards to favor the outwash effect.

Mercedes had decided not to use that disputed wing in Texas and Mexico, just a week later, the FIA ​​having deemed the solution illegal.

Seeing, therefore, the SF-23 making its first laps at Fiorano in the demo event with five supports even different from each other, each with an orientation designed to favor the orientation of the flows and certainly not to support the flap could have seemed a provocation beautiful and good, but in reality David Sanchez’s aerodynamics have obtained the OK from the FIA.

Mercedes had been denied the use of the supports although it had argued that the aerodynamic function was secondary to the primary role of mechanical and structural support.

So what has changed since last year? The answer is simple: in the 2023 technical regulation published at the beginning of December, the FIA ​​suppressed the word “mainly”, so now any slot that serves for a structural connection between the wing profiles and which complies with the measures set by the rules would be to be considered legal, regardless of the aerodynamic function they will perform.

Ferrari, therefore, immediately proposed a very extreme solution that did not provoke a reaction from the FIA ​​with a concept that went far beyond the Mercedes idea. Now that the aerodynamicists from Maranello have had the green light, let’s expect to see this solution proliferate on other single-seaters as well, perhaps starting with the Mercedes…