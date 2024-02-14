During the presentation, we judged the new Ferrari to be a very consistent single-seater. In the first laps of the track during the filming day, the red car confirmed some positive indications: it seems like a well-born car, at least judging by the smiles of the two drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Nothing comparable with the long faces of last year: this does not mean that the Cavallino car is a winner, but it is certainly a decisive step forward compared to the SF-23.

The technical staff directed by Enrico Cardile worked on all the details to improve the car which last year had only won in the Singapore GP with Sainz. Fred Vasseur's bar has been raised significantly: the French team principal said that the 2024 season will not be a transition championship awaiting Lewis Hamilton's arrival in Maranello.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Davide Cavazza

Looking more calmly at the SF-24, some solutions emerge that identify the care and search for performance in development. Ferrari remains the only single-seater on the grid to use the “by pass duct”, a solution that other teams have explored but then did not consider copying.

Diego Tondi's aerodynamicists, however, not only revived the idea on the SF-24, but evolved the concept with a solution that should incentivize its value. There is an air intake that draws the flow under the mouth of the radiators and, thanks to an S-shaped duct, lets it flow above the belly. On the SF-23 the flow accelerated the leakage air escaping from the tank gills, improving heat extraction from the radiators.

Ferrari SF-24, detail of the new “by pass duct” Photo by: Ferrari

The heat evacuation now takes place thanks to the bazooka in the rear, so the “by pass duct” works in an area with less turbulence. Not only that, but the Maranello technicians saw fit to force a passage of air into a slot that was created between the Halo and the front area of ​​the duct.

The result is that a way has been found to accelerate the flow that is extracted from the “by pass duct”, contributing to the generation of a direct air passage to the beam wing and the rear wing which should make the rear axle more efficient. Ferrari will not become a winner for this solution, but the concept highlights the accuracy with which this red was developed…