Ferrari brings some new features to Barcelona to complete the package of updates seen at Imola, waiting for the second wave of changes on the SF-24 to arrive at Silverstone. The red in Spain is looking for immediate redemption after the disappointing performance in Montreal which ended with two retirements and zero points in the world rankings.

Ferrari SF-24: here is the medium-high load wing for Montmelò and the lower area of ​​the bazooka which has been made slimmer Picture of: Giorgio Piola

As regards the adaptation of the car to the track, we have already been able to observe the new medium-high load rear wing. This is a new specification given that the debut version in Bahrain was used in the first seven races of the season, followed by the maximum load version used in the Principality of Monaco. Now, however, the intermediate solution is introduced which shows the new concept of the mobile wing supports which is decidedly more efficient, in line with the more advanced solutions of the best competition.

Ferrari SF-24: here is the beam wing for Barcelona and the diffuser Picture of: Giorgio Piola

The flap operated by the DRS is long chord, while the main profile maintains a design with a minimal hint of spooning. The adaptation of the beam wing is also normal with the lower element having a large chord and the upper one decidedly flatter in an attempt to reduce resistance to progress on the long straight.

Ferrari SF-24: in the Halo attack you can see a lengthened vertical flap and a taller Cobra Picture of: Giorgio Piola

While waiting to see the expected adjustments on the bottom, we are content with small adjustments in the area of ​​the Halo’s attachment to the frame: the vertical fin that extends towards the bazooka has grown slightly and what we have defined as “Cobra” has maintained a similar design to the previous one but now it has grown slightly in height, demonstrating that the flow pattern in the passenger compartment area has been changed.

And even under the bazooka it seems that there has been a streamlining of the bodywork under the Santander writing to improve the efficiency of the beam wing.

However, let’s not expect big leaps in quality at Montmelò, because the entire package of innovations can be worth at most a tenth in the wind tunnel, but it is possible that the changes will contribute to completing, even with the details, a more balanced behavior which can be particularly useful on a track where it is essential to find a good compromise between the fast part of the track and the handling of the T3. We will see…