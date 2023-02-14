On Valentine’s Day, Ferrari unveiled the SF-23, the single-seater with which it aims without hesitation at the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles in the Formula 1 World Championship.

In 2023 the Scuderia del Cavallino Rampante is once again relying on Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. to bring the iris back to Maranello, under the direction of the new team principal Frédéric Vasseur.

During the winter a lot of work was done on the new project which refines and develops the previous F1-75, which already proved to be competitive at its debut, but then fell behind along the way when the adversaries instead made the leap in quality by introducing novelties that worked Better.

In addition to the shapes and evolutions concerning the 2023 Red, which we can discover in the accurate technical analysis of our George Piola and Franco Nugnes, let’s see what are the other characteristics of the car through the technical sheet.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari Team Principal, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

FERRARI SF-23 – TECHNICAL SHEET



Car

Carbon fiber honeycomb composite frame with cockpit halo guard. Carbon fiber bodywork and seat

Ferrari 8-speed longitudinal gearbox plus reverse

Hydraulically controlled rear differential

Brembo self-ventilating carbon disc brakes (front and rear) and electronic control system on the rear brakes.

Strut front suspension (push-rod scheme), tie-rod rear suspension (pull-rod).

Total weight with water, oil and pilot 798 kg

Front and rear wheels: 18″.

power units

Name 066/10

Engine capacity 1600cc

Max revs 15,000

Single turbo supercharger

Gasoline capacity 100 kg/hr max

Race petrol quantity 110 kg

V6 90° configuration

No. of cylinders 6

80mm bore

Stroke 53mm

4 valves per cylinder

Direct Injection, max 500 bar

ERS system

Configuration: Hybrid energy recovery system through electric motor generators

Battery pack: Lithium-ion batteries weighing at least 20 kg

Battery power 4 MJ

MGU-K power 120 kW

MGU-K max revs 50,000

MGU-H max revs 125,000