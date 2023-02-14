Mattia Binotto had announced that the 2023 Red, now increasingly Rossoneri, would not revolutionize the key concept of the 2022 single-seater, which for the first half of the season had at times been the best single-seater on the track. The shapes of the bodywork of the SF-23 perfectly communicate the evolutionary process carried out in Maranello, but a more in-depth analysis reveals numerous innovations, some of which are daughters of the exploitation of the gray areas of the regulation. Equally crucial is the full-bodied evolution of the fund, perfecting the exploitation of the ground effect on which the competitiveness of current single-seaters is based.

From the front view it immediately emerges how much Ferrari has restructured the aerodynamics which from the front then invest the entire car. The wing is completely renovated, starting from nose that now stops at the penultimate profile (1), thus being able to exploit the entire surface of the main profile to generate load. The upper profiles also follow a different trend (2), loading up at half height and then declining decisively downwards going outwards. Ferrari is also following the trend of the other 2023 single-seaters, accentuating the outwash effect to divert the flows externally, going to mitigate the turbulence of the front wheels and helping to seal the bottom downstream. The aerodynamic balance is slightly shifted to the rear, however being able to rely on the new Pirelli tires which are less prone to understeer.

Another change of absolute importance is the widening of the adjustable section of the wing profiles (3). The separation metal structure is centralized, moving closer to the nose and thus repositioning the locally generated vortex, recalling the exploitation of the Y250 vortex on the previous regulations. In the end, four bridge supports appear between the last two profiles (4), acting as vortex generators and outward flow diverters. A very similar solution was proposed by Mercedes at the last Austin Grand Prix, but was rejected due to irregularities. The impression is that the supports used by Ferrari are smaller to comply with the limits imposed by the regulation.

I am also changing the front brake vents (5). Despite the new regulations, the teams are still able to calibrate the heat transfer between the brakes, rim and tyre, thus controlling the temperatures and pressures of the tires on the go. Just Ferrari in 2022 suffered from a marked deterioration of the rubber in the race, with the modifications that should help in this perspective, as well as to make better use of the new Pirelli tyres, which have changed compared to last season.

The renewal of the vents benefits from the relocating the steering arm (6). In fact, this has been moved downwards, aligning itself with the lower triangle of the suspension and effectively outlining two cascading profiles which crush the turbulent wake of the wheel to the ground and direct the flow to the entrance to the bottom. As a result, the hydraulic steering box has been moved lower in the chassis, which also benefits the position of the center of gravity. Finally, it should be noted how the rear element of the upper triangle is offset from the forward element (7). In this Ferrari drew inspiration from Red Bull and Alfa Romeo, going to counteract the pitching movements under acceleration and braking, but above all accentuating the direction of the flows downwards.

The side air intakes recall those of the F1-75, which are enjoying great success on the 2023 grid, but have nevertheless been refined. In fact, these appear even more flattened and oblong, helping to lift the lower lip to better channel the air into the flare under the side. In order not to compromise the air flow necessary for the cooling system, the mouths have been widened at the ends (8). Precisely with regard to the flare in the belly, it is possible to appreciate how much the SF-23 is more excavated than its progenitor (9).

However, the most important innovations are concentrated in the region of the center of the car, in particular in the lower part. The bottom, central component in the performance of the ground effect Formula 1 cars, has been deeply updated compared to the version of the second half of 2022. The step introduced in the last French Grand Prix (10) disappears, but the roof of the floor continues to rise in the central part, albeit more progressively. In any case, this is not a return to the fund at the beginning of 2022, however there are differences.

The Venturi channel is thus remodeled three-dimensionally, seeking a greater generation of load through the ground effect. Ferrari also changed the grille in the entry section of the bottom, including the external skirt, now longer and higher compared to the F1-75. However, the SF-23 arouses curiosity for the vertical bulkhead above the bottomimmediately below the side air intake and inside the flare in the side (11).

The impression is that Ferrari has made the most of the provision of the technical regulation which provides that the strips can extend in height up to 450 mm above the reference plane of the bottom. In fact, already in 2022 several teams had raised the strips above the Venturi canal, but what was done in Maranello in 2023 goes even further. The few images collected suggest that the bulkhead extends until it joins the upper part of the side itselfalthough it is difficult to tell if it is open at the rear or if the flow is channeled directly inside the side, helping to cool the internal components.

A suggestive hypothesis, however, is that the same bulkhead outlines the entrance to a channel inside the side, then venting in the upper part through the opening behind the halo attachment (12). If confirmed, the solution would recall the operating principle of the S-Duct, energizing the flow in the upper part of the side, cleaning it from turbulence and helping the extraction of hot air from the cooling grilles, reduced in size. It is currently impossible to collect further evidence to support or deny this hypothesis, but the impression is that Ferrari has exploited a regulatory hole that is difficult to replicate by the competition.

The Scuderia di Maranello maintains the high-bellied concept of 2022, now unique together with Haas, conveying the flows in the upper area of ​​the beam-wing and the suspension. Surprisingly though, Ferrari has opted not to integrate the lower lateral anti-intrusion cone into the bottom, as done instead by most of the opponents to flare the side more deeply. In fact, the bellies of the SF-23, despite being more scooped at the front than the F1-75 (13), do not reach Red Bull levels.

The bodywork in the rear part, on the other hand, tightens more decisively (14), recalling the flows adhering to the surfaces in the exchange and diffuser area. Even the bonnet closes perfectly around the exhaust terminal, refraining from evacuating hot air through a large rear outlet, as is done by the competition.

Like the F1-75, the SF-23 also evacuates almost all of the internal heat through the open grilles on the hood. These have been redesigned and divided into two panels, with the rear block now more centralized on the bonnet, but above all removable if necessary to be replaced by a cleaner carbon panel in less critical races due to internal overheating. Such an option was not available in 2022, with Ferrari simply opening and closing individual slots, thus helping in 2023 to find aerodynamic efficiency and straight-line speed.

As well as at the front, too the rear brake vents have been redesigned (15). Once again part of the objective is better thermal management of the tyres, but the valuable and refined external outline suggests that the Scuderia has gone into studying a better structure of the flows in a critical area for aerodynamic performance.

There are also numerous detailed works on aerodynamics, which underline the care taken in the study around the SF-23. On the rear halo mounts small double profiles appear (16), offering another source of eddies. The wing mirror holders are inspired by Mercedes, with three flow diverters in succession that rise from the bodywork (17), while on the F1-75 they descended directly from the mirror. Finally, detailed work also on the horns on the side of the anti-tip roll-hoop (18)which appear enlarged compared to 2022.

Moving on to the mechanics, the front suspension, although revised in the arrangement of the arms, maintains the push-rod layout of last season. Similarly, the pull-rod kinematics are confirmed at the rear, without significant variations in the triangle attachment points. However, the real work is hidden, as the internal components of the springs and shock absorbers have been redesigned. In addition to counteracting the excessive tire wear of 2022, Enrico Cardile explained how the goal is to offer track engineers a wider range of adjustments. In fact, the F1-75 had a balance that Leclerc defined as “open”, i.e. subject to alterations in the transition from slow to fast.

Finally, the Ferrari 2023 will benefit from two other crucial improvements. On one side the entire car was lightened to approach the minimum weight of 798 kgwhile the newfound reliability from the power unit should return all horses to SF-23 which was renounced as a precaution in 2022. Overall, the 2023 Red presents itself as a direct heir to the F1-75, but with an abundance of novelties resulting from all the attention diverted to the 2023 campaign in the middle of last season. launch of Maranello the desire to dare and the ability to interpret the regulations emerge, the main qualities that can stand out from a static presentation. Only the track will tell the rest, but there is an atmosphere of cautious optimism in the Gestione Sportiva.