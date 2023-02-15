Ferrari closed the filming day at Fiorano by completing the 100 km allowed without problems. The first datum that emerged from the F1-23’s tripping is that we didn’t see the porpoising, the annoying jumping that had conditioned the first outing of the F1-75.

The Cavallino technicians have taken the measures to the phenomenon and it seems that they have found the right solutions in the hope that porpoising will not return to being a protagonist on the world championship tracks.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 at Fiorano; note the sensors on the bottom and the tie rod at the tail Photo by: David Cavazza

The day was started by Charles Leclerc who completed the 50 km assigned to him in the morning, while then it was Carlos Sainz’s turn. The work program was obviously aimed at commercial filming, but the Gestione Sportiva technicians did not miss the opportunity to collect some data useful for evaluating the behavior of the SF-23 on the track in comparison with the simulation systems (wind tunnel and simulator).

On the front part of the chassis we saw a double Pitot tube appear, as well as sensors on the trailing edge of the pavement near the first two fences of the Venturi channels.

Ferrari SF-23. technical detail of the rod mounted between the extractor and the bottom Photo by: Ferrari

Not only that but in the rear we also saw two different tie rods: the first between the elbow of the diffuser and the sidewalk and a second between the chassis and the floor to evaluate the different oscillations of the floor, trying to understand where it is best to stiffen the structure.

Once again today there was a full house of enthusiasts who thronged wherever it was possible to see the red passing by, being able to enjoy a day with spring temperatures.