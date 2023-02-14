The pandemic effect has also been ridden by the Formula 1 teams for streamline presentations and take advantage of the new ways that forced distance has accustomed the population globally. You save costs, hide the technical solutions and give maximum prominence to the image of sponsorshappy to take advantage of it. In this new routine, now adopted by almost all teams, Ferrari showed a significant trend reversal and in this case commendable. The SF-23 was presented in style, with a charged and charged audience and the strong message launched globally on the history, uniqueness and importance of the Scuderia. The event was pleasant and well-constructed, even if the audience was often in a purely “stadium” version, but the various levels of meaning that the company’s will is giving to this season quickly emerged. The opening with the violin hinting at Mameli’s anthem gave the idea of ​​a team that wants to take on a national identity (or national-popular), and which aims for primacy without half measures.

Benedict’s words Vineyardwho spoke of an SF-23 “which will have no precedent in terms of speed” reveal particularly promising results from the simulator and bench tests, and Frederic himself Vasseurin the justifiable embarrassment of such a significant first public outing, clearly said that the goal is the championship and that he will be happy only with victory. The new French Team Principal then justified these words with last season’s result, second place which only sees the world title as an improvement option, but the words victory and world title are not scary, at least for now. It is clear that these leaps without a parachute are personally dangerous for those who face them, but they can only be viewed positively by those who support the Prancing Horse. There seems to be trust, evidently also due to the improved results SF-23 promises compared to the past car. The fact that the aero philosophy has been refined but maintained as a whole means that the road taken with the F1-75 had margin for development. Let me be clear, the cars we’ve seen so far are barely related to those that will then go on the track in a few days, but something from the presentation of the SF-23, also thanks to the car that physically ran on the track under everyone’s eyes, can still guess.

Apparently one of the most significant changes is in the distribution of belly volumeswho keep the famous tub shape in the upper part, but which are now more lateral and no longer with that marked smooth vertical surface present in the car of last year. Some aerodynamic elements, such as the flap located behind the halo, however reveal a work that can be defined brave in the development of an aerodynamic philosophy born and for the almost exclusive use of Maranello and which seems intent on maintaining itself, with the end part of the bellies still diverting the flows upwards in search of downforce through superior aerodynamics, while almost all the other teams have adopted the road indicated by Adrian Newey on the Red Bull with the back of the bellies “beaten” downwards. The underside and front of the bellies are thinner with a wider undercut, the nose much narrower and the opening between the first two profiles of the front wing indicate an important research in terms of improvement of aerodynamic efficiency, one of the suboptimal points in the F1-75. The fund seems to have been the subject of a wide-ranging research work also on the microaerodynamicswith the lateral elements covered in a hurry after the laps of the track because obviously otherwise measurable and easily copied by the competition.

In general, the modification of the volumes of the car body also means a great combined work Of optimization of the dimensions of the Power Unit under the bonnet, speaking of which, it is clear that it will play a fundamental role to say the least in the season of the reds. The power cut carried out in 2022 to safeguard reliability was a cross with which the engineers of the Maranello team had to fight, giving up performance and, many times, the possibility of bringing the optimal set-ups to the track. Even just the recovery of all horses unavailable last year would be what in the Anglo-Saxon terms that are used today a “game changer”. In all probability the total horsepower that can be expressed has in turn undergone an increase, thanks to the research work, but the fact that this is denied appears more than plausible in the era of freezes and budget caps, where it is certainly not convenient to go and flaunt the progress made in areas where progress is theoretically not allowed. Finally the mechanics seems to have kept only a few cornerstones from last season, with changes, especially to the front suspension, which suggest a profound work and which it will be interesting to evaluate in relation to the new Pirelli tyres which right at the front promise a great leap forward in performance, eliminating the age-old understeer of 2022, a factor which alone will in all probability drastically lower lap times on several circuits.

Ferrari is there and therefore believes in it, the presentation was impactful and promising and the car is a marked evolution of last season’s. But as always, only the track will give the definitive answer.