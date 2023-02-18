The Ferrari SF-23 continues to reserve surprises and the careful analysis of the images of the presentation leads to the discovery of other innovations which are not limited only to the bypass duct which has alarmed the whole paddock.

The duct of the redhead which carries air from the lower part of the belly to the upper one, causing it to come out of that periscope which can be seen on the sides of the gills which are located inside the excavated part, is kept an eye on by all the teams: there are those who are starting to admit that a study was done when analyzing the solutions to be introduced, someone had even thought of the new S-duct for the 2022 single-seater, but then the idea hadn’t found a place in the car because the F1s of the last year they were born very overweight and the bypass duct would have been a further burden.

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the bypass duct Photo by: George Piola

Others have made qualitative assessments believing that the aerodynamic advantages would not have been such as to justify their use. Be that as it may, Ferrari is betting on the bypass duct and the first data collected from the 100 km of the filming day at Fiorano confirmed the expectations that had been assessed in the wind tunnel.

But the SF-23 showed another different approach from the F1-75: finally in Maranello they decided to put their hand to the front suspension, while maintaining the well-tested pusu rod scheme. In the image worked by George Piolain fact, it is visible how the shape of the body has been modified in the front part.

Enrico Cardile, the technical manager of the project, explained that “…the most evident changes of the new suspension are certainly in the front suspension, where we have gone from a configuration with a high track road to a low track road, guided by the needs of aerodynamics”. The Tuscan engineer also underlined that “the front wing is different as is the structure of the nose”.

Ferrari SF-23. detail of the push rod front suspension with lowered wishbones Photo by: Ferrari

The approach of the front has been changed more than it seems: the two triangles with carbon covers that have been specially designed to laminate the flows according to the wishes of Diego Tondi’s staff, aerodynamics chief. Not only that, but the suspension arms have been lowered so that the chassis is also in line with the nose which is more hollowed out on the sides in the lower part.

Even in the yellow hatch, the chassis rises towards the Venturi channel and the vertical intake of the bypass duct is not overlooked, a sign that the introduction of this concept has been evaluated with great attention in the definition of the entire front part of the SF-23.

The photograph allows us to see that the keel of the red reaches the leading edge of the tea-tray, and there is no longer the double splitter that Ferrari had immediately copied to the Aston Martin AMR22 already for the presentation of the F1-75 .

The car, after the increase in headquarters following the shakedown, has already been sent to Bahrain: collective tests will begin on Wednesday and it will be possible to start making the first performance analyzes in comparison with the rivals Red Bull and Mercedes…