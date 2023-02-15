Ferrari is filming at Fiorano with Charles Leclerc: after yesterday’s five laps scheduled for the SF-23’s immediate debut on the track, the Scuderia is once again the protagonist on its home track for the first of two filming days granted by the FIA.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: David Cavazza

Full sunny day and lots of people crowded at every corner that gives minimal visibility on the three-kilometre asphalt surface: Ferrari has scheduled a day’s work for commercial shooting which will also be useful for getting some indications about the red that aspires to fight for two world titles.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will share the wheel of the SF-23 for the 100 km that are authorised: the single-seater is equipped with Pirelli demo tires which are certainly not ideal for assessing the performance content not sought in the slightest in this phase of getting to know the single-seater .

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: David Cavazza

Yesterday the Cavallino technicians were able to ascertain that all the car’s systems functioned regularly without assembly hitches (the car had already done some sessions on the dynamic bench), so today some useful data can be drawn to verify that the simulations correspond to the measurements that take place on the track.

The red appears to have the same configuration in which it made its debut yesterday: the slit of the S-duct is clearly visible under the mouth of the radiators which allows air to be transferred from the lower part of the side to the upper one (there is a periscope which it blows into the recess in the side panel and speeds up the hot air that is extracted from the radiators.

The anti-intrusion cone is almost cantilevered

In the photo below you can see how the opening under the radiator vents has been extended and you can see with the anti-intrusion cone that on the F1-75 it was inside the side panel and cantilevered: you can see that small protrusion on the side of the shell of the Shell. It’s just an example of how much attention has been paid to aerodynamics in search of efficiency and load…

See also Impressive accident in Rally in Argentina: car made nine turns Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: David Cavazza