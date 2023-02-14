Are we sure that Ferrari is not only beautiful but also revolutionary? Enrico Cardile, the technical director of the Scuderia, who was not seen at the Fiorano presentation, commenting on the SF-23 in a video, limited himself to saying: “The 2023 single-seater is an evolution of last year’s car, but in reality it has all been completely redesigned”.

The images that Ferrari has released of the redhead were deliberately shot against a dark background to hide what is the real novelty of the car: a sort of S-duct that has no longer found a place between the nose and what was once the vanity panel placed above the frame.

David Sanchez, the aerodynamicist creative of the Cavallino, has seen fit to transfer this “devil” to the base of the frame, immediately below the vents for cooling the radiators, to create a duct that brings the air from the lower part of the belly to the upper one, where that periscope vents that is immediately noticed at first glance.

Ferrari SF-23, S-duct detail Photo by: George Piola

Ferrari’s intuition in the wind tunnel would have given gratifying results: now we need to see if the response from the track will confirm the simulation data. The SF-23 conduit should ensure two advantages:

first – obtain a better filling of air in the opening under the belly, increasing the quality of the flow that is carried towards the bottom;

second – the fresh air that is expelled above the sidewall helps to extract heat from the radiators improving the cooling of the power unit, improving the aerodynamic efficiency of the excavation with a further increase in downforce thanks to the body of the car, without generating forward resistance .

Ferrari SF-23: here is the periscope where the air caught under the belly vents Photo by: Ferrari

The Scuderia did not want to hide this solution perhaps in the awareness that it will be impossible to copy it soon: if it works, it could be an element of competitiveness on a car that faces the 2023 championship with the ambition of fighting for victory against Red Bull and Mercedes.

Ferrari on the SF-23, which is an advanced evolution of the F1-75, introduces a revolutionary idea that will be a source of great attention from opponents. Has Maranello played an ace that hasn’t been kept up its sleeve?