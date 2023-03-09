David Sanchez leaves Ferrari. The Scuderia’s Head of Vehicle Concept has resigned after more than ten years spent in Maranello, where he arrived in October 2012.

He replaced Dirk de Beer four years later, before moving on to lead the entire aerodynamics department in 2019. In 2021 Sanchez was promoted to Chief Engineer from where he led the design and development of last year’s F1-75 and the current SF-23.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sanchez’s outing is destined to have a considerable impact on the Ferrari season, especially on the development program of the SF-23. The substitutes, at least in the short term, will have to be drawn from within, due to the long periods of gardening to which the senior figures of the sector who work in other teams are bound.

Even Sanchez himself will have to respect a long period of gardening. According to rumors collected by Motorsport.com, the future of the French engineer should be in an English team.

Therefore, it doesn’t seem like a decision made in the aftermath of the disappointing Bahrain Grand Prix, but a choice that has been ready for some time. Sanchez was one of the reference figures of the Binotto era, and previously one of the architects of the ‘red’ resurrection of 2017, when she, in support of Simone Resta, gave life to the SF70H.