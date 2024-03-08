Carlos Sainz will not participate in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the Spaniard's car will be entrusted to Oliver Bearman (called up at the last minute from the Formula 2 paddock) for the rest of the weekend.

Sainz arrived in the Jeddah paddock on Wednesday complaining of gastro-intestinal problems. “I'm not in top shape,” Carlos had commented, then in the afternoon Ferrari announced that he would skip the usual press conference to return to the hotel. The first alarm was raised yesterday morning, with the presence on the track confirmed only an hour before the FP1 session.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Photo by: Shameem Fahath

“It was a very difficult day – explained Carlos yesterday at the end of the FP2 session – the last 24 hours have been difficult for me. I hope to feel better tomorrow, even if I probably won't be 100% fit.”

However, the situation did not improve overnight, with the diagnosis revealing an appendicitis problem which triggered a high fever. Oliver Bearman is thus preparing for his Formula 1 debut. Eighteen-year-old Londoner, 'Ollie' joined the Ferrari Driver Academy at the end of the 2021 season, making his debut in Formula 3 (third overall) before moving to Formula 2 last year.

Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing Photo by: Shameem Fahath

This season, in addition to the renewed Formula 2 program with the Prema team (this morning he took part in the free practice session in Jeddah which ended with the fourth fastest time), Ferrari has included him in the group of Formula 1 'reserve drivers', alternating in the role with Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman.

This weekend Bearman is 'on duty', called at the last minute from the nearby Formula 2 paddock. At the end of January 'Ollie' tested the F1-75 in the Pirelli tests on the Barcelona circuit, a first and precious taste of a single-seater ground effect.

Yesterday Bearman dominated the F2 qualifying session, obtaining the pole position which would have guaranteed him a start from first position in the Feature Race scheduled for tomorrow, a race which he will watch as a spectator.