One of the most surprising aspects of the verdicts that emerged from the Interlagos weekend is that in the first weekend of the season in which Red Bull remained subdued, Ferrari was not in a position to take advantage.

Merit of Mercedes, but not only. The Scuderia’s Brazilian weekend started uphill, due to the five-place penalty that Sainz had to face and the qualifying mess that damaged Leclerc. The unforeseen events also continued in the race, with contact between Charles and Norris during the first lap and a visor finished on Sainz’s right rear brake air intake.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Having thus seen the third and fourth final positions confirmed under the checkered flag, they are also a positive haul, especially to contain Mercedes ‘assault in the Constructors’ classification.

When the two Ferraris were able to lap without any unexpected events, the pace was good, the feared tire degradation problems did not manifest themselves and the strategies and pit stops also worked very well.

The choice to mount the medium tires at the start was correct, considering that the temperature was higher than in the last phase of the race, in which the soft tires were in fact the perfect choice. “We also wanted to differentiate our race from that of our rivals,” added Mattia Binotto.

At the end of the race, however, the faces of Leclerc and Sainz were not the image of satisfaction. The exploit of Mercedes is not good news for Ferrari, not only for the Interlagos weekend and not even for the second position in the Constructors’ classification.

The impression is that the Scuderia garage has suffered a bit in seeing an opponent considered missing (such was the Mercedes at the beginning of the year) able to dictate the pace and take home a double. He knows a lot about a ‘warning’ ahead of the 2023 season.

Sainz still collected a good podium, which he himself judged the best possible result. Carlos was aggressive, but the visor problem (which forced him to return to the pits on lap 7) forced the team to reschedule his strategy.

Contact between Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, resulting in a spin. Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Overall, the Spaniard has completed a good weekend, and the third place finish is the reward for what he has shown on the track. The only ‘risk’ that Carlos ran was linked to the decision taken before the start (which he endorsed) to help Leclerc if he was in front of the race. Situation that occurred, but circumstances prevented the exchange of positions.

“Carlos had agreed to give up the position – revealed Binotto – but the dynamics of the end of the race prevented us from making the switch. The first reason was the under investigation in which Carlos was, the second the proximity to Leclerc of Alonso and Verstappen. The combination of the two forced us to give up ”.

Leclerc initially seemed disappointed, but after the race he took note of the situation. “In the heat of the moment it was frustrating because we talked about it before the race – explained Charles – and in general I don’t like asking for this kind of thing.”

The Monegasque’s expression, however, did not hide the disappointment for a weekend that he did not digest.

“We did better than Mexico – commented Leclerc – but on the other hand Mercedes was very fast today, it was very strong, especially in the last stint. I think Carlos had new tires and they had a bit older and they still managed to keep a very strong pace ”.

Leclerc joined Perez in the championship standings, and in Abu Dhabi the two will play for the second place behind Verstappen. Charles stressed that “… can’t wait to be in Yas Marina”, but it seemed like a lot of desire to get to the end of the season to unwind.