Carlos Sainz finished the 50km that had been scheduled for him on the Filming Day that Ferrari set up on the Fiorano track in preparation for the Austrian GP which will be held at the Red Bull Ring over the weekend.

The Spaniard started shooting with an SF-23 in standard configuration, while some video shooting was also done for the sponsors. It is curious that at the same time as the Madrid-born Alessandro Pier Guidi was also on the track with the 499P in deliberation for the 6 Hours of Monza on 9 April, offering the Prancing Horse fans who thronged in the few visible points of the track, a truly unusual, if not rare.

Carlos Saint, Ferrari SF-23 at Fiorano during the filming day Photo by: David Cavazza

After collecting the data in the “baseline” version, a new front wing was mounted on the SF-23 Evo, introducing the first novelty of a very substantial package which also includes a different underbody and a rear wing designed for Spielberg. Carlos completed the job with a final run of three laps with a test start filmed by video operators.

During the lunch break, the Scuderia’s mechanics will prepare the red for Charles Leclerc who will continue both the promotional and technical work. Ferrari, unable to evaluate the news in the only free practice session scheduled in Austria, the race in Styria being the second with the Sprint race on Saturday and early qualifying on Friday, thought it best to use the day for advertising shots for also carry out tests with the new parts, looking for the correlation on the track of the data seen in the wind tunnel and on the simulator.