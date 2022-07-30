The first day of free practice which took place on the Hungaroring track respected the forecasts and saw Ferrari soar at the top of the standings both at the end of FP1 and at the end of FP2.

In the first session it was a Carlos Sainz who appeared in excellent form to write his name at the top of the time list with a time of 1’18 ” 750 – 150 thousandths ahead of Max Verstappen, while in the second it was Charles Leclerc to affix his autograph with the reference of 1’18 ” 445 preceding the surprise of the day Lando Norris.

It was well known that the Ferrari F1-75 marries perfectly with the Budapest track, but the rain expected today could ruin the plans of the Maranello team.

At the end of the day Sainz wanted to take stock of the activities carried out on Friday. The Spaniard, who after the success at Silverstone seems to have finally found that feeling with the car that was missing at the beginning of the season, explained why he was unable to reconfirm himself at the top of the timesheet in FP2.

“In FP1 I felt very comfortable and very satisfied with the balance of the car, but obviously you always have the feeling that there are things to improve”.

“In FP2 we tried a couple of different setups that made us lose some confidence and performance, but we know exactly why and for tomorrow and Sunday we believe we can go back to where we were in FP1 and be more competitive again. “.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

As mentioned, today the rain should be the main protagonist on the Hungaroring track. The weather could force the men of the Scuderia to find a compromise for the set-up that can work well in both wet and dry conditions. Not an easy job and of which Carlos is fully aware.

“It’s difficult, but today was a good day to test some things because conditions have been very stable all day.”

“We certainly managed to get rid of a couple of doubts about the direction to follow at the weekend, and I think it was a very interesting Friday. For tomorrow and Sunday we will field everything that we consider most competitive ”.