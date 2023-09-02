A good Friday. The optimism of the red ‘people’ risks running too fast, but even if at the moment Ferrari cannot be a decisive candidate for pole position and the podium (other confirmations will be needed which will arrive later in the weekend), the first two sessions free trials have proposed an SF-23 that seems to like the Monza layout.

Overall, it was a Friday for the Scuderia from which positive indications arrived, a good starting point refined over the course of the day’s work. “Overall it was a positive Friday – confirmed Sainz – the single-seater seems to be in shape this weekend, also thanks to the characteristics of the track that are more suitable for us. But we are only at the beginning”.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, attacks a chicane Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sainz, who appeared in the ‘ball’ from the first laps of FP1, ended the day in first position. “Tomorrow won’t be easy at all because the values ​​in the field are very close – explained Carlos – I think we’ll end up with many cars in a handkerchief of cents. We will continue to work to find even more performance, especially on the race pace where I think there is room for improvement”.

Carlos’ long-run proved to be very regular, but not up to that of the Red Bulls, faster (on average) by half a second with Perez and four tenths with Verstappen. However, it was a simulation of only five laps, due to the red flag triggered by Perez going off the track at the Parabolica.

Ferrari concentrated on aerodynamic load tests, a ‘must’ on Friday in Monza, reaching a good top speed (344 km/h for Sainz and Leclerc at the end of the straight, same values ​​as the Red Bulls) without overpaying in the guided sections. Compared to Perez and Verstappen, the most critical point remains the journey of the Parabolica, a stretch where Red Bull currently has no rivals.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Leclerc’s Friday (sixth time) was less brilliant than usual. Charles struggled more than Carlos with the balance of the car, but they don’t seem like insurmountable problems for tomorrow. “It was a demanding day – commented the Monegasque – our performance was confirmed as quite good, even if I struggled a bit with the balance. We still have to work on it in view of tomorrow, especially on the flying lap. In terms of long runs, however, I found myself more at ease”.

Leclerc’s race pace was faster than Sainz’s (two tenths of a difference) but always at a certain distance from the Red Bulls. However, the positive aspects that emerged from the first day of activity on the Monza track are different. The driveability problems that conditioned the Zandvoort weekend are behind us, and both Sainz and Leclerc can count on new power units.

Ferrari SF-23: very stiff front set-up for Monza Photo by: George Piola

In the close confrontation that is expected in tomorrow’s qualifying, a fresh engine will be an extra weapon, perhaps not enough to annoy the Red Bulls, but very useful for repelling the expected assaults of the two McLarens, currently the most concrete threat for Ferrari in the comparison for the role of second force.