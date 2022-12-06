Ferrari is back on track at Fiorano after the conclusion of the 2023 season and the F1-75 is driven by Carlos Sainz in the first of the two days of Pirelli tests that the Milanese manufacturer has asked the Cavallino to develop wet tyres. Today the Spanish opens, while tomorrow Charles Leclerc will be on stage.

The Madrilenian started running in the early morning, taking advantage of the opportunity to have damp asphalt for the night: Mario Isola’s technicians, in fact, asked to modify the planned work plan, immediately using the intermediates to check the cross on the tires slick. Then, once the track surface has dried, the automatic irrigation system will be activated, allowing the track to be watered with the desired amount of water.

In that case Carlos will be busy with the full wets. Pirelli had started work with the rain tires at Paul Ricard on Saturday and Sunday with Robert Kubica called to drive the Alfa Romeo C42: the Pole made various evaluations of the compound with a very clear objective: to look for tires that would facilitate the warm up pneumatic, having the hope of triggering the operation of the covers without the use of the thermo covers.

The attempt, in fact, would be to deliberate rain tires that already in the next season will be able to be used without having been heated in thermo blankets. Since these are very soft compounds, it should be easier to obtain the result by asking the FIA ​​for a derogation from the regulation and anticipating a choice that would also be extended to slicks from 2024.

The pilots expressed a lot of perplexity commenting on the possible renunciation of thermal blankets which would allow the team to save in terms of electricity consumption and sustainability by not having to send around the world all the equipment that is needed today.

The match is underway and the judgment of Sainz and Leclerc will be very important in defining the line to follow…