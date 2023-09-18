Ferrari put a finally competitive SF-23 in his hands, but Carlos Sainz wrote a page in the history of the Prancing Horse in the Singapore GP because he invented an unusual race tactic, at the very high risk of transforming an extraordinary success into a result which could even take him off the podium, to fourth place at the end of the 62 laps.

In the first part of the race at Marina Bay, the Spaniard perfectly recited the script that the Scuderia had prepared for him to protect the pole position that Carlos had earned on Saturday on the field. Charles Leclerc, third on the grid by just seven thousandths of a second, would have started on the soft compound with the clear intent of snatching second place from George Russell who was on the front row next to his teammate.

The Ferrari celebration for Carlos Sainz’s victory in the Singapore GP Photo by: Ferrari

Sainz, in two weeks, has signed two poles (Monza and Singapore) with the authority of someone who is perfectly aware of his means: at the beginning of the season, he deceived himself with flashes in Q1 that were not confirmed in Q3 due to small errors. The Madrilenian lost clarity under pressure, ruining all the preparatory work done. In Carlos’ head, after the summer break, a click occurred that led him to an awareness unknown even to himself, who even had 174 GPs in his bag. He was ahead of Leclerc in the disastrous Dutch round at Zandvoort and then stood out in front of everyone with two pole positions to celebrate: two clean, perfect laps, without any flaws. He has learned to put everything together when it matters most, as only great riders can do.

The “nerd” driver, the one who studies telemetry endlessly, the one who knows how to dematerialize a lap of the track on the simulator by describing the behavior of the car moment by moment, distinguishing the behavior of the aerodynamics, from the mechanics and from the engine, as if he were himself a computer from the remote garage, he has learned to extract all the talent he is capable of to become great.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, controls Norris’ McLaren and Russell’s Mercedes in the frenetic final laps Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Not all drivers mature in the same way, at the same time. Leclerc, for example, reaches his limit more easily and more quickly. It’s a shame that sometimes he has the tendency to cross that invisible line that leads him to over-driving, to the small mistake that penalizes him for exaggerating. Charles tries to put some of himself into it to cover up the redhead’s flaws. Carlos, on the other hand, is “satisfied” with what the convent gives him and does not waste the potential that is made available to him, aware that being in front of his teammate was enough for him to have carried out his task as best as possible.

Here is the leap in quality: Sainz overcame a barrier in Monza and Singapore. It’s no longer enough for him to be ahead of Leclerc, he wants to be ahead of everyone. A significant novelty, which changes the perspective of how it should be perceived within the paddock. In his game on Sunday he put “only” the second victory of a consolidated career, but he found an extra gear.

Carlos Sainz on the podium of the Singapore GP Photo by: Ferrari

And he signed the masterpiece in the final, decisive laps of a GP that saw him in the lead from start to finish. It seemed anachronistic to many when, via radio, he asked his engineer, Stefano Adami, to no longer give him the gap from George Russell, the Mercedes driver, third in the standings, who was recovering very quickly after having fitted a set of slick tires on medium compound on lap 44, and represented the most concrete threat to his final success. No, Sainz wanted to be informed about the margin he had over Lando Norris, second with the McLaren entering and exiting the DRS zone with the MCL60 equipped with a new aerodynamic package.

Carlos, while he was leading the GP, formulated a brilliant theory: if he had slowed down the Ferrari just enough to allow his friend Lando to open the mobile wing, his aerodynamic suction would certainly have served to make the McLaren less vulnerable to attack that George Russell would bring to Norris. The Spaniard had calculated that the MCL60 would not have had a real chance of overtaking if Norris had been at eight-nine tenths, while if the W14 with yellow tires had appeared behind him, the tune would have dramatically changed to Mercedes’ advantage.

Leclerc's role was also perfect as he was an excellent squire behind Sainz who immediately took the lead Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Sainz was a true master in knowing how to manage this insidious push and pull, because even the slightest slip, a slight blockage when braking, would have been enough to ruin a legendary weekend. The Iberian kept a cool head in the crucial moment of the race, revealing an extraordinary clarity of thought associated with a strategic intelligence that would leave you speechless.

The Ferrari driver managed to transform the open DRS into an advantage for those in front, overturning the classic concept which should have facilitated overtaking for those behind. Russell failed in the first attack once behind the papaya car and got nervous, overheating his tires which lost the advantage with which he had quickly closed the gap to Norris.

The Englishman shot himself out on the last lap: George didn’t want to settle for the podium and tried until the end, but he made a serious, very serious mistake which cost him dearly, because not only did a possible victory vanish, but also third place which was collected by Lewis Hamilton.

Carlos signed a masterpiece: with a Ferrari that was certainly not the fastest car on the track (the Iberian only set the seventh fastest lap), he built a feat that will remain engraved in the history of racing. Chapeau Sainz! Now the Scuderia will have to pay you more if they want to tie you up with a two-year contract that extends the agreement valid for 2024…