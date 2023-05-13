Without a shadow of a doubt, the form of this start to the 2023 season is far from what the Maranello team hoped for, especially in terms of race pace, where the major limitations of the SF-23 were highlighted.

If over the long run Red Bull’s gap can sometimes even reach around second for each lap, on the contrary over the flying lap the new Italian single-seater seemed able to play for positions worthy of note, even picking up a pole position in Azerbaijan. Although the characteristics of the track helped to mitigate some of the car’s defects, instead enhancing its peculiarities, with the new tire the SF-23 proved to be not too far from the top.

Indeed, Charles Leclerc is so far the only non-Red Bull driver to have achieved a pole start, with the Monegasque taking the best time in both rounds held in Baku. Even without pole, it is clear that the gap from the Milton Keynes team is considerably smaller over the flying lap, as demonstrated by the times obtained in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Although Ferrari was unable to materialize in Miami, in reality Leclerc seemed to have the potential to finish about a tenth from Sergio Perez, an overall contained gap.

However, the limits of a project that still has to find its definitive identity come out in the race, especially in tire management, not in terms of degradation as well, but also in terms of flexibility, with clear difficulties in managing temperatures. A problem that the Cavallino team believes they have understood and for this reason, alongside the development program, continuous experiments are underway on the set-up side.

“We have a good understanding of the problems. It’s about quantifying, if you know what I mean. So, in a way, we can say: ‘Okay, looking at what happens in the race versus what happens in qualifying, we can see some differences.’ Perhaps we fail to align on how these differences play out. And I think the process we are in right now is to figure out what we can do or what we can move to get the race pace back in line,” explained Jock Clear.

According to the Briton, this difference in terms of gap from one day to the leader can be explained by the fact that Red Bull sacrifices pure performance in qualifying to maximize race pace, also given the large advantage available over the competition. Already last year the RB18 seemed to express itself better over the long distance rather than attacking tempo, a trend that was even expanded this year by also taking advantage of the far from exceptional form of the opponents.

A path that, according to Clear, Ferrari could also follow in the rest of the championship, but without completely sacrificing pure performance, also because having a better starting position tends to play a decisive role in such a narrow challenge with Aston Martin and Mercedes.

“Maybe we have to give up something in qualifying? And this is always a very difficult morsel to swallow. Because very often the races are held in qualifying. So we can’t afford to lose sight of qualifying. But certainly we have to fully understand how to improve race pace, we have to take our hat off to Red Bull and say they are doing something very, very clever.”

“And that car [la RB19] it works very, very well on race pace. We could also conclude that perhaps they are giving up some pace in qualifying to do so. That’s why we can compete with them [sul giro secco]because they are not optimal in qualifying,” Clear added.