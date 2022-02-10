Ferrari continues in the arrangement of its sponsorship park by renewing the partnership with Palantir Technologies. This is an agreement that will continue to link the Scuderia del Cavallino Rampante to the company that works in the world of platform development and analysis for organizations that work with complex and sensitive data.

The new agreement provides for Palantir Technologies to become a Team partner of Scuderia Ferrari. As part of the new agreement, Ferrari said in its press release released this morning, the Scuderia will be able to count on the latest generation of the Palantir Foundry platform. In this way, it will be able to analyze data from different sources even faster.

“We are delighted to extend and expand our partnership with Palantir, with whom we share values ​​such as the relentless pursuit of technological innovation and the desire to continually improve,” said Mattia Binotto, team principal and managing director of Scuderia Ferrari.

“Data analysis plays a crucial role in Formula 1 and being able to count on excellent partners like Palantir can make the difference: operations that only a few years ago required minutes and minutes of calculation are now manageable in a few seconds, also thanks to solutions implemented through this partnership “.

These instead are the words of Josh Harris, executive vice president of Palantir Technologies: “Scuderia Ferrari and Palantir share the commitment to achieve excellence”.

“As a team and as a company, Ferrari has achieved milestones that have made it a legend. We are very pleased to continue working together with the most successful Scuderia in Formula 1 history.”