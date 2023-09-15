Barcelona and Zandvoort. Two of the most difficult races in the Cavallino season turned out to be turning points. Thanks to the data accumulated in Catalonia, after the Spanish Grand Prix Ferrari began to have a clearer idea of ​​the problems of unpredictability and instability of the SF-23, correcting the settings accordingly. In Holland, however, the Reds encountered some difficulty with the maximum load package, forced to fit the weakest wings and paying the consequences in the race. The information collected in Zandvoort, however, would have offered a new interpretation, helping to understand the origin of the problems. Team Principals and drivers reveal a discreet optimism, waiting to be able to verify it on more suitable tracks.

The parenthesis Singapore

At Zandvoort the Maranello team had suffered from serious instability problems when cornering, exacerbated in the maximum load configuration. Ferrari had thus decided to fit the rear wing and beam-wing package with more discharges, previously mounted at Silverstone. The hope was to mitigate the problems and be able to do well at least in qualifying, and then defend themselves in the race. However, the rain that fell on both Saturday and Sunday had hindered the plans, with Sainz having great difficulty with his race pace, and also suffering against Gasly’s Alpine.

Over the Dutch weekend, the Cavallino sacrificed the first free practice session to conduct tests and study the behavior of the SF-23 in maximum load configuration. The evidence would have been very valuable to the team, who are now confident that they have begun to understand the problem. The optimism on the subject, however, is disconnected from what we are witnessing in Singapore. In fact, the Asian one is indeed a maximum load track, but full of slow 90° corners. The urban nature of the circuit therefore helps to mask the SF-23’s problems of instability when cornering, allowing it to set very respectable times and return to the maximum load package. In Singapore, in fact, on the Red the aileron that was not used in Holland returnsnow also balanced by new front wing flaps, which make their debut in the Asian leg.







Sainz’s optimism

Singapore will not necessarily be truthful about the strides Ferrari has made in exploiting high-load packages. Already in Monza, however, Vasseur spoke of progress in studying the problem: “In Zandvoort we did a step forward in understanding the situation. In the first free practice we conducted a couple of tests and we did well, because they helped us understand. The next step will be to solve this problem.”

To the words of Team Pricnipal are now added those of Carlos Sainz: “We have learned some very interesting things on how our car behaves on these types of circuits and what our high-load wings are doing: there are still cases where they don’t work as we would like and this is why we change our packages a lot from race to race. This weekend we hope to find a better solution than in Zandvoort, which can give us a little more performance. Honestly though, it’s something broader than the rear wing and is more about the characteristics of the car.”

The Spanish pilot speaks of a wider problem than just the wing, suggesting the possibility of finding a solution in Singapore where, however, with the exception of the front wing flaps, the Red car lacks major updates. Sainz’s words therefore suggest that the problems of instability with high loads can be contained through “simple” changes to the structure. The rear wing in fact interacts aerodynamically with the beam-wing which in turn is closely linked to the bottom, while the front wing is very sensitive to variations in the distance from the sun. It is therefore possible that corrections to ground clearances and suspension stiffness could help Ferrari make better use of its maximum load package. Singapore will only be a first stopwhile the corners of Suzuka, Losail and Austin will give more answers in this regard.