This time it seems that Ferrari is ready to enforce the right to veto. The Scuderia has not yet signed up for entry among the Constructors who will adhere to the 2026 engine regulations, although the FIA ​​had set a limit which was set for November 15th.

Maranello does not like the idea that Red Bull Powertrains can be considered a new power unit manufacturer and, therefore, as such can take advantage of a series of concessions from which Audi will certainly benefit.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

For the moment there are three engine manufacturers who have joined the 2026 tender: Mercedes, Audi and, of course, Red Bull Powertrains. Christian Horner admitted that he signed the agreement, even if Ferrari got in the way, this time showing its intention to bring its political weight to bear.

For the Cavallino, a structure like RBP cannot be equated to a new engine manufacturer, given that the Milton Keynes structure makes use of the technical collaboration of Honda and the inevitable technical transfer facilitates the growth of the technical group which was generated around a group of ex-Mercedes motorists who have left the Star en bloc to join the ambitious project headed by Christian Horner.

Although the negotiations with the Japanese to continue the collaboration even beyond the 2025 world championship have not yet been completed, Ferrari fears that the two-times world champion in F1 could acquire a technical advantage with the concessions (an extra budget and fewer constraints for the development of the power unit on the test bench) and, therefore, gets in the way by weighing down what is its right enshrined in the initialling of the renewal of the Concorde Agreement.

A Scuderia that is too often submissive in its political choices (in Maranello they have already swallowed that the PU 2026 will have an overly simplified internal combustion engine, losing many of the tools that make the current 6-cylinder turbos sophisticated), this time they would have decided to bang their fists on the table.

Ferrari is not signing, while Renault is ready to do so and Porsche and Honda who have expressed interest have been invited to take a position, except buy time and express the idea of ​​entering F1 starting from 2027, the second year of the new regulation.

How will FIA and FOM behave? The Scuderia’s setbacks go beyond a few disagreements and, after the experience in the first report of the 2021 budget cap, with Red Bull having exceeded the spending constraints, it wants precise guarantees of fairness, without being faced with surprises. At this point it will be interesting to find out how what promises to be a real tug of war will end…