Ferrari has a plan: try to climb back to second place in the Constructors’ championship in the second part of the championship, focusing on a more constant performance of the SF-23 compared to the ups and downs that occurred in the first part of the season.

Considering Red Bull out of competition (the Milton Keynes team has 503 points in the bag, more than double the first pursuer who is Mercedes 256 lengths behind), the Scuderia’s objective is the Star, considering that the hook on the ‘Aston Martin is almost finished (-6 points): Toto Wolff’s team, thanks to two drivers capable of making the most of the W14, has an advantage of 56 points. It’s no small thing, especially since from one race to the next we see the values ​​in the field change: in just over two tenths a lap, four teams gather, because McLaren must also be added by right to the group, and whoever is second in an appointment may end up fifth to the next.

Ferrari SF-23 here are the novelties of the unloaded rear wing seen at Soa-Francorchamps Photo by: George Piola

Up to now the Scuderia has reaped much less than it has sown, lining up a series of mistakes that have added up: we have witnessed a very disappointing start with a red car far below expectations which at times led to set-up choices and wrong strategic solutions, also seasoned by errors of the two pilots dealing with a difficult SF-23 to take to the limit, with a very limited window of use.

The Rossa changed face in Barcelona, ​​in a disappointing Spanish GP from a performance point of view, but which gave the car a new aerodynamic setting with the new bellies equipped with a semi-slide instead of the heavily resized upper excavation , following a line of development that has also inspired other competitors.

Ferrari defended well in Canada and Austria, disappointed at Silverstone and Budapest and showed signs of revival at Spa-Francorchamps. With the format of the Sprint race, in fact there were no free practices (FP1 was held in a deluge that was not very useful for defining a setup) and the weekend unraveled with the choices that had been made at home with a good work done on the simulator.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, comes out of the pits: at Monza the red will have newly designed bellies Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc’s Belgian podium indicates that, when they put everything in line without making mistakes in Maranello, the true potential of the SF-23 is able to emerge, giving the concrete sensation that it is better than anything seen to date. This is why the Reparto Corse wants to see where they can get by continuing the evolution of a car that cannot chase the RB19s, but at least stay ahead of all the others.

While at the restart after the summer break there will be teams that will begin to limit development packages to stay within the budget cap, directing men and resources to the 2024 single-seaters, the Scuderia will try to insist on updates. Modifications have been launched which will be spread out until the United States GP in Austin, i.e. up to five races to go.

It is the sign that the Cavallino had kept a good margin of expenditure on the Budget cap and was still able to invest in a red that can give some satisfaction to Leclerc and Sainz. We will see some things already appearing at Zandvoort for the Dutch GP at the end of the month, but particular attention will be focused on Monza, where a particularly low aerodynamic configuration will be needed.

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari SF-23 at Spa-Francorchapms: will we see smaller vents at Monza? Photo by: Erik Junius See also F1 | Ocon: "I touched the wall twice, the A523 was unstable"

The rumors, in fact, speak of new design bellies, with more extreme choices despite the design constraints given, for example, by the lower anti-intrusion cone which does not allow the flow to be freed from an area where Red Bull manages to bring a lot of air towards the bottom, generating more downforce with the car body.

Since the 2024 regulation will not change, the information that will be collected during the evolution of the SF-23 can also be transferred to the new machine which is being developed under the technical guidance of Enrico Cardile.

In short, Ferrari believes in its ability to react, trusting that others, having to deal with the spending limit, will stop developing sooner. Fred Vasseur is determined to go all the way, to try to straighten out a much more complicated, difficult and disappointing championship than expected…