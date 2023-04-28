F1 Qualifying Baku, the starting grid

Baku qualifications, the record

When it sets in Baku, Ferrari rises again. In fact, Charles Leclerc conquered the 19th pole position of his career thanks to a phenomenal lap, in which he gave his teammate Carlos Sainz eight tenths of a second. The Monegasque’s time is 1:40.203, almost two tenths better than Max Verstappen who was designated as number one favorite on the eve.

In the second row Sergio Perez, always the protagonist on the street circuits but today a bit subdued, even in free practice. The Mexican (+0.292) will however start from third place in the race, and will be ahead of Sainz (+0.813) and Lewis Hamilton (+0.974). Solid performance by the seven-time world champion, who puts Fernando Alonso behind him: the Aston Martins pay for the problems at the DRS and finish in sixth and eighth place. In Q3 both McLarens (the always excellent Lando Norris 7th, Oscar Piastri 10th), Yuki Tsunoda also did well, 9th.

Clamorously eliminated in Q2 George Russell, who made a mistake in the last time attack: the Briton is tricked for four thousandths by Hamilton. Nyck de Vries, who crashed in the first part of Q1, will start from the back of the grid: a pity for the Dutchman, who had gone fast in free practice, recording the sixth fastest time. Well, in addition to McLaren, also Williams, who with a little more luck could have qualified for Q3 – or at least fought for the top-10 – thanks to a very on-the-ball Alex Albon.

Live coverage of Baku qualifying

You can relive Baku qualifications through our LIVE.

The program

Once the line-up for the main race has been established, the focus moves on to tomorrow. It starts with the action on the track at 10:30, when the new F1 Shootouts will make their debut, the “short” qualifications that will determine the starting grid of the afternoon Sprint and approved this week by the F1 Commission. The Sprint on Saturday afternoon will last 17 laps and will start at 3.30pm. The canonical Sunday Grand Prix will start at 13 instead.