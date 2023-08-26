Scrolling through the results of the qualifying sessions at Zandvoort, it emerges that there are six different teams in the first six positions. In this mini-classification, Ferrari is sixth, confirming a weekend that started with problems and continued without apparent changes of pace.

The SF-23 seemed very difficult to drive, and the confirmation came from seven excursions off the track at corner 1 braking (mostly by Leclerc) where the Ferrari appears to be the single-seater with the greatest speed without however having the stability to be able to correctly deal with braking. The desire not to resort to the configuration with maximum downforce was already seen yesterday and was confirmed again today, a difference that stands out in comparison with direct rivals.

Ferrari SF-23: here is the medium-load wing used at Zandvoort Photo by: Uncredited

Leclerc has been cryptic about this work schedule (“Yes, we are in a different setup to most of our rivals, but we know this is the best package for our car and I don’t have much more to say”), while Sainz offered a better explanation. “We know that our high-downforce rear wings don’t work as they should,” admitted Carlos, and the result is that on types of track like Zandvoort the two SF-23s slide more than their rivals, making them very difficult to manage.

The mind goes to the Hungaroring weekend, a weekend in which the SF-23 was expected on a heavily loaded track which on paper should have been ‘friendly’, but which actually turned out to be much more difficult than expected.

Leclerc’s qualifying ended after the first 4 minutes of Q3 due to an off-track exit at turn 9. “Since FP1 we have struggled in turns 1, 9 and 10 – commented the Monegasque – we completely changed the car and honestly there is not much that has helped us in these stretches. Both at 9 and at 10 you enter the corner, release the brakes and feel absolutely no grip, you try to trust hoping to find grip on exit, but the lap I went off the track it wasn’t like that, and obviously I ended up against the wall . We have already run in similar conditions, but this weekend the car is extremely difficult to drive, in Formula 1 you drive by anticipating the reactions of the car, but right now I have no idea if I will have a huge understeer or a huge oversteer, and this makes very, very difficult things”.

Ferrari SF-23: here is the high-loading wing that was rejected in the Netherlands Photo by: Uncredited

What can Ferrari aim for in tomorrow’s race? Among the opponents there are those who argue that Sainz and Leclerc will be able to count on a good top speed, but it seems pre-tactical. It is true that the two reds have consistently been at the top of the ‘top-speed’ classification, but it is equally true that Zandvoort is a track where time builds itself in the first and second sector, and without the right performance in these stretches c ‘is the risk of seeing the opponents take off.

There also remains the doubt related to tire management, a slipping single-seater inevitably leads to a rise in temperatures, triggering a degradation process that is not the best travel companion for a driver called upon to compete in a race. In addition, the sixth and ninth positions that Sainz and Leclerc will occupy on the starting grid are certainly not a springboard that easily projects to the podium area. “It’s not realistic to think of the top-3 – confirmed Leclerc – a fifth position would already be good”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

In the economy of his weekend, Sainz ultimately didn’t seem all that disappointed with sixth position. After missing the FP1 session and running FP3 in the rain, the only dry laps for Carlos were the 31 he completed in FP2. “I think that before qualifying I would have signed a third row placement – ​​Sainz confirmed – You have all seen that this weekend is difficult for us. There are those who made mistakes, and we managed to take advantage of them, so it’s not bad”.