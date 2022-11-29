The red transition, as we have defined it, is more complicated than it seems. Mattia Binotto’s resignation has been accepted and the Ferrari team principal will have the opportunity to go out with honors, although his relationship with president John Elkann has never taken off.

The decision must have been discussed upon his return from Abu Dhabi, where the Scuderia secured both second place in the Constructors’ championship and Charles Leclerc’s role as vice-champion.

The engineer from Reggio, who has climbed the whole pyramid of Gestione Sportiva in his 28-year career from the role of simple engine engineer, closes a cycle that hasn’t given the results expected at the top of the Cavallino: the initial victories had deluded the fans, but not only that, that 2022 could become that of the return to the world championship that Maranello has been missing since 2007. The four victories and eleven pole positions were not enough to give a positive judgment to a season that was undermined by engine failures, mistakes of strategy, at pit stops and also of the drivers.

The F1-75 started the season already “mature” while Red Bull was still very immature, only to then suffer the deadly return of Milton Keynes having no weapons to counter the RB18 superiority. The 2022 world championship has highlighted the shortcomings that exist in the Racing Department and on which it will be necessary to intervene, in the awareness that the red car ended the season from the world champion car with a reasonable gap which, at least in theory, could be filled in a good job winter.

But the paradox is that this crucial phase of preparation for 2023 is not entrusted to the new team principal, but still to the one who resigned. Usually those who decide to put down the trowel with their resignation are invited to leave the keys and are accompanied to the exit with the boxes of their belongings which have been collected in the meantime.

None of this. There were those who had foreseen that the interim role would be taken on by Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari managing director, while the CEO was the one who commented on Binotto’s farewell, without the president John Elkann, but will not have any direct responsibility in the management of the Sport Management.

In short, while waiting for the top management of the Cavallino to identify the figure of the new team principal, the jubilant man, Mattia Binotto, remains at the helm of the team. It is incredible that the resigning has the planning for the future in hand and is in fact following the birth of the new red which is in an advanced stage of construction.

Mattia Binotto in the Abu Dhabi paddock Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

It is true that Mattia is the only person in GeS who knows every detail of the factory, the machine and the people and it is evident that it will not be easy to replace him with just one person. On a technical level, there is talk of a return to Maranello for Simone Resta who was filmed together with 65 other characters from the Cavallino at Haas, but as far as the political role is concerned, there are many question marks.

The landing of Frederic Vasseur, taken for granted until a few days ago, seems less and less certain: the Sauber team principal would have given assurances to his board of directors that he would not leave Hinwil and there are no moves in the Swiss team to provide for a reorganisation.

Frederic Vasseur, Alfa Romeo Racing Team Principal Photo by: FIA Pool

Vasseur’s candidacy was pushed by Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, and a great friend of the French manager in a relationship that did not begin with Sauber’s Alfa Romeo sponsorship, but seems to lose momentum as the days go by, also because Maranello c ‘there are those who don’t like a French man being dropped by parachute, in doubt that he can start a transalpine “colonization”.

Binotto, will have capitalized well on the exit (he had a valid contract for 2023): that his management had come to an end was clear to everyone. The curious thing is that he continues beyond his resignation…