Qualifying in Suzuka has reduced Ferrari's ambitions ahead of tomorrow's race. The doors to the podium could open for Carlos Sainz, fourth today at the end of Q3, but he will need a start (or a strategy) capable of overtaking Lando Norris's McLaren.

For Leclerc, who will start from eighth position, the 53 laps of the race promise to be very uphill. All at the end of a day in which Ferrari appeared consistent in terms of race pace, as emerged from the (reduced) long-runs completed in the FP3 session which concluded without critical issues in tire management.

However, Saturday afternoon started immediately on an uphill climb for Leclerc, forced to use a second set in Q1 after an initial 'run' which did not guarantee him being able to stay in the pits safely. Ferrari (like Red Bull) arrived in qualifying with 4 sets of soft (compared to the 5 of the two McLaren drivers, Aston Martin and Lewis Hamilton) and for Leclerc it meant having only one set available in Q3, a price that probably cost to Charles two or three positions.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo credit: Mark Sutton

Last year in Suzuka qualifying, Leclerc had inflicted three tenths on Sainz, but with the SF-24 it no longer seems possible, at least for now. Charles, first via radio and then after the session, was very clear. “I don't think I could have done anything more, we need to understand how to improve the tire warm-up. It's a strange feeling, everything is fine, the balance is good, and I have the feeling I had a good lap, then you look at the result and it's a different verdict. When you find yourself in this situation you always look at the tires and the world in which you bring them to temperature, today I tried many different things and they didn't work, so for now I don't have the answer.”

Leclerc also paid for the timing in which he took to the track in Q3 (between the runs of those who had two sets of new tyres), a moment in which the track worsened, as later confirmed by the last run of most of his opponents . However, nothing that could have allowed the Monegasque to access the top-4. Especially in the third sector his partial was very slow (a time in line with the Williams) and is also the subject of concern in view of the race, since the exit from turn 17 (which leads onto the straight) is crucial in order to aim for overtake.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The situation was different for Sainz, who confirmed once again that he could better interpret the SF-24 in the crucial tire warm-up operation. The tenth of a margin compared to Leclerc made a notable difference, and allows Carlos to look at tomorrow's race with other ambitions. “I think I had a really good lap – he commented – one of those where you know you gave everything. Let's say that the time of 1'28”6 represents what we have”. Sainz confirmed that there was nothing to be done with the two Red Bulls, as well as with Norris' McLaren: “The two tenths of difference from Lando on this track is really a lot.”

Carlos' goal is (net of unforeseen circumstances) the third step of the podium. The race pace confirmed by Ferrari in the FP3 session is actually very constant (an aspect underlined by Norris himself) but a lot will depend on the position in which he will parade at the end of the first lap. To overtake Norris, Sainz will be able to count on his start and strategy.

Ferrari kept one set of hard and two medium tires for the race, McLaren two hard and one medium, so there will be a phase of the race in which they will be on track with different compounds. Six months ago, again in Suzuka, Norris preceded Leclerc at the finish line by 24 seconds, but today with the SF-24 it's a different story. “I'm happy with how the car behaves – reiterated Sainz – even here in Suzuka we saw a step forward”.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

However, for objectives that go beyond third position, Carlos is a realist. “We will fight for the win on other tracks, maybe we will go to Monza, Singapore or maybe already Miami and we can fight for it, but on other tracks Red Bull simply has a much better package. This is at the moment, then we will see with developments whether the values ​​on the field will change, but today on this type of track they (Red Bull) are ahead by three tenths to half a second per lap.”

A clear analysis in view of tomorrow's race, which also reduces the long-run results. According to Carlos, Ferrari's step is a good one, but not enough to think of Red Bull. “I think the results are due to the weight – he explained – on Friday they always seem attackable but then on Sunday they give us 20 seconds. Maybe we'll be a little closer, but I really don't think we'll be able to suddenly find half a second of pace tomorrow.”