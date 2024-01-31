The SF-24 was completed in the Gestion Sportiva assembly department and, it seems, that the operation was sublimated by the now usual “fire-up”, i.e. the first start-up of the power unit to verify that the assembly has been carried out in a workmanlike manner, checking the seals of the various systems.

Now the red single-seater can be transferred to the dynamic test bench in Maranello where it will have to be instrumented (we are talking about over 15 kg of sensors and wiring) to carry out a series of very important tests which will precede the debut on the track which is set for 13 February Fiorano, for the short 15 kilometer shakedown that the F1 regulations allow the teams.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will just be able to cover 5 laps of the home track (which on the standard track is 3 km), testing the ergonomics of the cockpit and checking that everything is in order.

It will be a strange day, because the car will run as expected, but the presentation will take place “cold” via the web, without the press and TV having been invited to the launch. The technicians will dedicate themselves to checks on the SF-24 because the following day, Wednesday 14 February, the red car will be the protagonist of the filming day.

For the Cavallino staff it will be an important day: the two drivers, in addition to dedicating themselves to commercial filming, will carry out the first real evaluation test of the car, because this year it authorizes 200 km of travel, double compared to last year.

That very important session (the hope is that the weather will be kind on Valentine's Day) will be the last before the three-day tests in Bahrain from 21 to 23 February which will precede the opening GP of the 2024 world championship in Sakhir.

The “chain” of events must not have any problems because the program drawn up is very tight in compliance with the shipping times of the car to the Persian Gulf. The single-seater on the dynamic bench will carry out a series of functional tests which will provide the first comparison data with the simulation systems.

The SF-24 will also be subjected to long runs during which the “weather” conditions will be modified with temperatures and pressures that will be changed depending on the GPs that will be taken into consideration.