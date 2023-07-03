The SF-23 competed in an Austrian Grand Prix as second force, thanks to the updates to the underbody and front wing. The latest news arrived earlier than expected, with the Maranello factory bringing the times forward by a couple of races. At the basis of the apparent recovery of the Ferrari however, there is also a better understanding of the car, which has led to an optimization of the set-up. The decisive moment in this process was the Barcelona match.

Positive direction

Jock Clear, Senior Performance Engineer, explains his impressions at Ferrari about the effect of the latest updates: “At the moment we only have the wind tunnel numbers. Having the format of the Sprint Race, we were unable to draw conclusions in Friday’s free practice. According to the numbers we have, we are going in the right direction. It’s another small step, probably similar to the last one in Barcelona. Like every other update this year, the latest ones weren’t meant to increase downforce or reduce drag, but to make the car more predictable and benign.”

“We will still have to wait for a few races”, adds Clear. “Silverstone is a good track to make assessments. Austria would have been too if it hadn’t been for the Sprint Race format. However, Friday’s qualifying suggests that we have found some performance”. As already repeated by Frederic Vasseur, the goal of the updates is not to find new performance, but to improve the drivers’ confidence to allow them to extract the maximum potential from the car: “At the moment we have to judge whether each new development, while carrying additional load, does not alter the aerodynamic map, making the car difficult to drive. No one can tell. You have to rely on a combination of the simulations and the track. […] The simulator doesn’t tell you exactly what level of confidence the driver will have in the car. Among the upcoming updates is making the simulators much more faithful in predicting the driver’s confidence in the car. That way you can direct development.”

In Barcelona the turning point

At the Canadian Grand Prix, word had spread that the Pirelli tests in Barcelona had helped Ferrari take the right direction. However, Clear explains how the data collected during the Grand Prix was even more relevant: “Barcelona is an incredibly good track to understand what your car is doing. If you have a problem car, you can’t hide. The Pirelli test gave us some extra laps, which are always valuable. Even more though, the whole weekend was the key. He has provided us with data that we fully understand. I’d say that was it the race where we really understood what our car was doing and we will start again from our weaknesses. This concerns the updates, which however were already in the pipeline, but above all the way we set up the car”.

Trim progress

Leclerc explains how the first part of the season was entirely dedicated to understanding the origin of the Ducati’s problems. Once the problems were understood, from Canada onwards Ferrari corrected the mechanical set-up of the car, a real change at the basis of recent progress. Add Clear: “The latest updates have required us to change the set-up slightly, because the operating window is now different. I wouldn’t say the philosophy of the set-up has changed, but it has followed our better understanding of the car. I would say that these steps forward would have been made anyway, even without updates. The developments are specific to certain areas: certain heights from the ground and certain speed zones.”

“In the last ten races we have matured a generally better understanding of the mechanical set-up and how this car wants to work. Maybe the reason we were struggling is that this car was very jittery and when that happens it’s hard to find the right set-up. This is because you jump from one behavior to another and don’t know where to go. As soon as you fully understand the machine, you also know what its needs are”. Overall, Ferrari does not hide the belief that it has finally understood the set-up requirements of the car, although more data will be needed to be fully certain: “It’s still early days, but we believe that the last two races are the confirmation that we are going in the right direction. Even the pilots confirm this for us”. concludes Clear.