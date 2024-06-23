It was a difficult weekend for Ferrari. Speaking of Formula 1, numbers play an important role and the Scuderia emerged from Barcelona with a lower stage haul than Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren. It is probable that in Maranello they had taken into account seeing Max Verstappen and Lando Norris leave before arriving at the Catalunya circuit, but the two Mercedes also slipped into the gap. This was probably the worst news for Ferrari, down from the podium for the second consecutive race.

Barcelona is the exam track and in this case promotion has not arrived for the Scuderia. The world championship is taking shape, with McLaren having reached Red Bull (in terms of performance, not yet as an overall package) and Ferrari which together with Mercedes is a candidate (when the conditions are right) for some stage successes.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

It was the photograph from the beginning of the season and that remains. Then, it is true that specifically during the Montmelò weekend the Scuderia left some points on the field, but not so much in the sixty-six laps driven today, but in yesterday’s qualifying. It is realistic to believe that if Leclerc and Sainz had started in front of the Mercedes tandem they would have been in the running for third position, but no more.

And speaking of the two Ferrari drivers, the race offered some sparks when Sainz passed Leclerc on the second lap. The two cars touched, Charles complained, revealing that in the pre-race briefing it had been decided that the first stint would be very conservative to preserve the tyres. “We had a clear strategy which involved saving tires – confirmed Leclerc – but when he attacked me he was certainly not in tire saving mode. He pushed into Turn 14 and obviously overtook me when braking into Turn 1. I understand his home race, I understand that it’s an important moment in his career, maybe he wanted to do something a bit spectacular, but I probably wasn’t the right person to do it with.”

It is clear that Ferrari cannot count on Sainz’s collaboration, the countdown towards his exit from Maranello has begun and the role of team player certainly does not suit his situation. So far they are disagreements, nothing that we don’t see in other teams in which the drivers have a performance that leads them to find themselves on the track in close contact.

It is obviously important to avoid escalation, but driver management is certainly not the Scuderia’s main problem. Today the priority is to understand whether the technical updates gave their best this weekend (if so it would be worrying) or whether we will still need time to get the most out of the technical package.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Because Sainz used hard tires in the third stint

The different strategy between Leclerc and Sainz was linked to the progress of the race. At the start the two Ferraris were unable to overtake the Mercedes, and the only overtaking was between the two Ferrari drivers, with Carlos attacking and passing Charles.

At that point he became the first chaser of the two Mercedes, and this led Ferrari to try (with Sainz) the undercut on Hamilton’s Mercedes on lap 15 by mounting a set of mediums. Russell also stopped on the same lap, three seconds behind leader Verstappen at the time, also switching to medium, while Leclerc extended his first stint until lap 24.

“At that point it was clear that Carlos would have to cover ten laps more than Charles in the last stint,” confirmed Vasseur, and the only possible choice was the hard set, the last one available. An obligatory choice that Mercedes with Russell could not avoid, and in fact both returned to the pits again on the same lap, the thirty-seventh.

“The medium-hard choice didn’t pay off – confirmed Sainz – those who opted for media-soft were clearly faster in the end”. The difference in performance clearly emerged after Leclerc’s final pit stop. Charles returned to the track eight seconds behind Sainz, a margin eliminated in six laps.

For Leclerc (who at that moment was aiming for Russell’s fourth position) it was important to waste as little time as possible in the obvious overtaking of Sainz, and Carlos left the way, all too dramatically. Leclerc then managed to catch up with the Mercedes, but he would have needed an extra lap to attack which would have guaranteed two more points without significantly changing the balance of the weekend.