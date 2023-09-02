The roar of the crowd was something to make you shiver: the packed grandstands of Monza exploded with enthusiasm for the pole position of Carlos Sainz who conquered his fourth pole start on the Stradale, the first of the season. On the last lap, the Spaniard managed to print a 1’20″294 with the soft tyres: Carlos was able to find the backlash to put his Ferrari in front of Max Verstappen, only 13 thousandths of a second behind. The difference Sainz l ‘he did in T2 finding the superiority of the two corners of Lesmo, correcting the small defects that the SF-23 had shown yesterday.Today the red was perfect and gave his fans some thrills that had been missing for too long.

The Cavallino supporters found an extraordinary Ferrari at Monza that overcomes the disappointment of Zandvoort: the Scuderia takes the 245th start at the post. Sainz has been waiting since last year’s US GP. Carlos was a sniper: he took the team by the hand, immediately giving the feeling that the Temple of Speed ​​was his hunting ground for him. He was the fastest on Friday, he was confirmed in free practice on Saturday morning, giving the sensation of having squared the circle with the SF-23, while Charles Leclerc seemed to have more difficulty with the minimum load aerodynamic set-up and did not find the slipstream in the decisive run.

The Monegasque is third in the end and paid only 67 thousandths of a gap at the conclusion of a qualifying that saw only Ferrari capable of challenging Red Bull on equal terms. An investigation was pending on Ferrari: after Q1 the two reds had not respected the minimum time, but the two cars had ended up in traffic and the college of sports stewards decided that there was no reason to continue with the investigation.

Verstappen’s long face speaks volumes about the world champion’s expectations, but the Dutchman relies on his race pace to extend the streak of consecutive victories that brought him to tie with Sebastian Vettel at nine wins. Ferrari, therefore, does not expect gifts from the Milton Keynes team, but the redhead seems to have the resources to interrupt Red Bull’s hegemony.

Sergio Perez is missing in fifth place, preceded by an excellent George Russell fourth with Mercedes: the Mexican has left almost four tenths to Sainz and will hardly have the pace to counter the pace of the first three.

Alexander Albon continues to amaze with Williams: the Anglo-Thai is sixth less than half a second from the top with a FW45 that found extraordinary efficiency on the long straights at Monza.

More was expected from McLaren: Oscar Piastri is seventh, while Lando Norris is ninth. The two Woking riders didn’t find the balance with the new unloaded wings and slipped to the center of the group. Between the two MCL60s is Lewis Hamilton: the Englishman complains about his W14, while he hoped to be the protagonist on the Stradale.

Fernando Alonso was also hoping for more with the Aston Martin, but the Spaniard worked hard for the race knowing he wouldn’t have the speed to compete for pole position. We’ll see what the Asturian can do tomorrow.

In Q2, which requires the riders to use the medium compound, Yuki Tsunoda is out by 13 thousandths with the AlphaTauri. The Japanese is followed by his teammate Liam Lawson but the gap from the New Zealand rookie is almost two tenths: in this case the experience on a track with low aerodynamic load pays off.

Nico Hulkenberg defended himself with the best Haas: the German is 13th on the grid with a car that didn’t have any particular updates for Monza. Nico made the best of him and you couldn’t ask for more. Valtteri Bottas took a second with Alfa Romeo: the Finn preceded Logan Sargeant’s Williams by just 4 milliseconds who was content to have reached the second stage.

In Q1 the drivers were forced to use hard tires having to deal with very slippery single-seaters. He didn’t pass the first trap Guanyu Zhou with the Alfa Romeo who is 16th. The Chinese was unable to exploit the new front suspension of the C43 and was left out by a margin of only 50 cents.

Bad weekend for the Alpine that didn’t go beyond the 17th place of Esteban Ocon who is followed by his teammate Pierre Gasly. The two are separated by 3 thousandths of a second that have reached the (very low) limit of the A523. Kevin Magnussen didn’t shine with the Haas who managed to precede only a demotivated Lance Stroll with the second Aston Martin.

It’s a weekend to cancel for the Canadian: he missed the first practice session leaving the AMR23 to test driver Felipe Drugovich, while in FP2 he had to deal with a problem with the power unit due to a lack of petrol. With little training he finished last of the last …