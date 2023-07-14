The Ferrari market does not currently exist. The Prancing Horse team has not started talking about renewing Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, i.e. the two riders on the priority list for contract extensions: it is conceivable that the first talks could follow the Italian GP at Monza , not before.

The rumors of these days, therefore, are not even taken into consideration and commented on by Maranello: Lando Norris, an amazing second in the British GP with the reborn McLaren, was immediately put on the launch pad by Joe Saward’s blog, approaching the interest from the Scuderia to that of Red Bull.

Lando Norris receives compliments from Zak Brown after second place at Silverstone Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

At Silverstone we had seen Mark Berryman, the manager who follows Norris, talking closely with Helmut Marko, giving substance to the rumors that the Austrian consultant himself had fed, admitting that the British is the strongest young man and that he would have the privilege of going to agreement with Max Verstappen.

The Englishman, a pupil of Zak Brown, is a staple of the Woking team and Lando has an existing contract valid until 2025, so English speculation can be useful in increasing Lando’s prices and nothing more.

Norris, therefore, is not part of Ferrari’s plans because the mood in Maranello is that they want to reach an extension of the existing couple which, beyond some sterile nervousness registered recently, is widely tested and well-knit. The Scuderia, therefore, does not seem committed to the market.

Alexander Albon, Williams Photo by: Erik Junius

Even the speculations about Alexander Albon, who relaunched himself at the wheel of the Williams after the slam received by Milton Keynes, lead nowhere. The Anglo-Thai did not respond spades to the call from Red Bull (the usual Marko would have “sounded” to possibly take the cockpit of Sergio Perez) because he would prefer to wait for a door to open in Maranello. With Leclerc and Sainz firmly in place, there is no hope of nurturing illusions that have nothing concrete.