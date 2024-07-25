The world of F1 is very interesting and curious because it is enough to follow the development of the single-seaters to understand what the orientation of the teams is during the season. Ferrari’s attention, at least at the beginning of 2024, was focused on Red Bull, while as the months went by the reference changed from the complex (and in some ways uncopyable) RB20 to the McLaren MCL38.

It is no mystery that the 677, the so-called Ferrari for Lewis, is a project strongly inspired by the Woking team that has managed to bring to the track a car rightly defined as “universal”, that is, capable of adapting to any type of circuit, showing enviable performance stability.

On the SF-24 that is in the pits at Spa-Francorchamps we were able to observe a new low-aerodynamic load rear wing: it is a construction characterised by an almost flat main profile, with a small hint of a spoon and with a mobile flap with a rather short chord surmounted by a Nolder, different from the one we saw in Canada, below.

Ferrari SF-24: here is the medium downforce rear wing that was used in the Canadian GP Picture of: George Piola

Nothing strange so far, except that the classic V that can be seen above the DRS control has this time given way to a concave profile that is very similar to the design that McLaren’s aerodynamicists had proposed at Silverstone.

Detail of the rear wing of the McLaren MCL38 seen at Silverstone and filmed by Ferrari Picture of: George Piola

Not that this is a particularly important solution that could decide the Belgian GP, ​​but it is worth highlighting because the aerodynamicists coordinated by Diego Tondi have not focused on the RB20, preferring to inspire their choices by looking at the MCL38.