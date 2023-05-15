During the weekend in Miami, Ferrari kicked off its update journey by bringing a revised fund in several of its elements. An extensive intervention that has not only seen changes to the external part, but also to the diffuser and the profiles for the venturi channels, demonstrating the extensive work behind the scenes.

However, the US weekend didn’t go exactly according to plan, partly because the drivers failed to fully realize the car’s potential in qualifying, partly because the race yielded little satisfaction. After the first stint, Carlos Sainz had to give way to both Fernando Alonso and George Russell, while Charles Leclerc remained stuck in traffic for a long time, only to be overtaken by a comeback from Lewis Hamilton.

Although in practice it is a performance that is difficult to digest, in other respects the Prancing Horse team was satisfied, above all because the first innovations managed to give small, encouraged signs of correcting some of the car’s weak points. In fact, since the beginning of the championship, the drivers have complained on several occasions about the car’s behaviour, often described as unpredictable. A character Ferrari is trying to resolve in order to ensure greater confidence for those behind the wheel and, as explained by Jock Clear, the development of the new fund has gone in this direction.

Detail of the entrance to the Venturi channels of the Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: George Piola

“Yes [ha funzionato come previsto]. And it’s a good lead [per verficiare]. One of the reasons we brought it to Miami is that the area we’re working on is predominantly mid- and high-speed stability. This is a trail that bares it. We put it on a car on Friday. And we did a little back-to-back between cars. We’re pretty sure it worked as we expected, so both cars ran over that surface in the afternoon.”

Paradoxically, Leclerc’s mistake during qualifying would be a demonstration that the updates worked as expected, because it would have guaranteed greater confidence to push in the fast section: “The performances were what we expected and both drivers found themselves much more at ease with the car, thanks to the stability at medium and high speeds. And perhaps what happened on Saturday with Charles proves it. In the high-speed turns 4-5-6 he really pushed hard. And what we saw was what we saw.”

Between design, wind tunnel testing and construction, the new fund required about a month of work by the technical group: “Obviously, it has to go through the design, the wind tunnel and then production. But I would say this fund, or the process that led to this fund, is probably about a four-week process,” Clear added.

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the sidepods Photo by: Jon Noble

Clearly, the solution brought to Miami will not revolutionize the car, but it represents the first step in the package of updates that will continue in stages in the next rounds of the world championship. The idea is to correct this unpredictable behavior of the single-seater step by step, which also arose due to the change of design direction followed in the winter, which also slowed down the set-up work: “With the new aerodynamic package during the winter, it took us a while to find the right set-up. We know we’ve made some progress in Australia.”

“And we certainly made some great progress in Azerbaijan, and this fund contributes once again to getting the car into a better window. That’s probably the main focus at the moment, to make the car a bit more docile so that the drivers have a little more confidence,” Clear added, referring to the progress the Prancing Horse believes it has made since the Australian Grand Prix, where the Reds have made some set-up changes several times towards the race.

“The change in regulations during the winter was mainly about the size and height of the bottom. And of course, the height of the floor above the ground has a huge influence on the entire downforce package. You generate so much downforce on the underbody and on the rear wing, but they are interconnected.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

“We have had feedback from the drivers in the first four races of the year on where the car is lacking. And of course we can overlap with Red Bull, which is the benchmark at the moment. We can see where we are losing performance. And we can be quite specific about how to improve those areas. Overall, we’re just trying to get more downforce and less drag, but that’s what everyone is trying to do.”

“But the small changes are still very important, because you won’t find 2%, 3%, 4% downforce. But you can move the air slightly and do that change the balance window. So, give the rider more balance consistent through the corners at medium speed, high speed, low speed, braking, entry and then exit, all those areas where the bottom moves a lot, we can try to make the car a little more docile.And that makes it more predictable for the pilot”.