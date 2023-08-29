Zandvoort has left its mark. Luckily Monza arrives immediately to turn the page quickly, in the hope that the Italian GP will once again offer a dignified Ferrari in front of the Prancing Horse crowd. The debriefing of the Dutch GP was not painless because some knots that the Scuderia is unable to resolve have come to a head: the SF-23 is a wrong car and this is certainly not news because by now even the walls of Management know it Sporty, but neither is it a car to throw away if, in certain situations, it manages to challenge Max Verstappen’s Red Bull RB19 in the fight for pole position.

The question that everyone is asking in Maranello is only one: how is it possible that the red is unable to get two positive races and, every time it deceives the fans of some sign of recovery, promptly immediately afterwards it faces a disastrous appointment like that Dutch. Carlos Sainz’s fifth place hides much bigger problems than a team that at times doesn’t even seem like a top team. And after returning from the North Sea, someone finally started to raise their voice…

The return to the track after the summer break was disastrous: Ferrari was unable to configure a suitable rear wing for the Zandvoort track, a track that requires maximum aerodynamic load. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were forced to face the banking with an unloaded set-up that made the SF-23 undriveable. The result is that the riders have gradually lost confidence in the car, adding a series of long braking to turn 1 as proof of a front that was not following the ideal trajectory, floating in braking.

This is a film that we have already seen this season and one wonders how it is possible that after thirteen GPs we still haven’t understood how this single-seater should be set up to work in a decent way. In Zandvoort, the maximum speed is of no use at all, because the average travel speed counts. The redhead was clearly the fastest in the speed trap, but she was just ridiculous in the rest. Why?

Is it ever possible that in Maranello they are unable to deliberate an aerodynamic configuration that allows the two drivers to have a car suitable for the Dutch dunes and that gives the two drivers a car that is at least drivable?

There are strong doubts about the material that has been prepared for Zandvoort and there are strong doubts about the inability on the track to know how to limit the extent of the problems, as if the two worlds had diametrically different visions. McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams have cultivated a line of development that is yielding results and we wouldn’t be surprised to see continuity in performance in the next few races, which, on the other hand, Ferrari lacks.

The Ferrari wall during the Dutch GP: there have been unconvincing calls Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Of course, attention is entirely aimed at the 676 project which has started, but the 2023 season has a calendar that still has nine appointments lined up: having closed the doors on the evolution of the car does not mean that estimate only of the fools. Because even the wet tires not ready at the end of the first lap when it was raining profusely testify that in the driver-wall communication strategies must be devised that allow Ferrari not to waste about ten seconds.

When you don’t have a competitive car, you have to know how to take advantage of the opportunities that open up in abnormal races. And Holland was one of them, but it wasn’t exploited properly.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc with the overalls that will be used in Monza Photo by: Ferrari

The opportunity for redemption will come from Monza. In the Temple of speed, the SF-23 should suffer less: the Stradale requires the minimum downforce, betting everything on the aerodynamic efficiency and power of the 066/10 power unit. At least in qualifying will we see a redhead capable of deluding its fans with a pole position? After the embarrassment of Zandvoort in Maranello they decided not to make proclamations and to remain silent. Wise decision.

For the long straights of the Italian GP, ​​a more excavated side was designed precisely to reduce drag: who knows if it will be seen in the pitlane on Friday or if the Dutch waste will lead to a review of the plans?