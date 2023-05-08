There was no confirmation. Under the checkered flag in Miami, Sainz’s Ferrari suffered a delay of more than half a minute, Leclerc’s almost one. In the gap between the two ‘reds’ and the winner Verstappen, in addition to Perez there are also Alonso’s Aston Martin and Russell’s Mercedes, causing Ferrari to slip into the uncomfortable role of fourth force of the weekend. A sort of Jeddah-bis, which suddenly brought the Scuderia back two months.

The most alarming aspect, even more than the overall negative performance, is that the SF-23 is confirming itself as a bipolar single-seater, perhaps the worst-case scenario for those called upon to improve the situation.

“We lack consistency – commented Leclerc – the behavior changes from one corner to the next, we go from a strong oversteer to an equally strong understeer. In addition, we are greatly influenced by the wind, and as far as I’m concerned, in the race I found myself with the car jumping, and it’s something that had never happened during free practice and qualifying”.

It won’t be a simple debriefing that awaits the Scuderia engineers today. The feedback from the two single-seaters was also different on the tire front. In the first stint of the race (18 laps) Sainz, who started with the medium tires, accumulated a gap from the leader Perez of five seconds. In the 39 laps that separated him from the checkered flag, Carlos saw the gap from Perez reach more than thirty seconds.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

For Leclerc, however, things went a little better once the harder tires were mounted. “In each of the races held so far we haven’t had many certainties – commented Charles – when we change compounds we never know what will happen, it’s always an unknown factor. We have to find out on the track if the car will react well and if the tires will be able to find the right window of use. It’s not an easy scenario for a driver, it becomes difficult to gain confidence and also find the right driving style, you change the set of tires and the car is different”.

”The car proved difficult to drive for both drivers – confirmed Vasseur – and this emerges by examining the performances of Carlos and Charles. Sainz was competitive in the first part, then struggled a lot to have a constant pace after switching to the Hards, while Leclerc was in trouble with the Mediums in the first laps and only managed to find a good rhythm in the last part. The first problem to be solved is therefore the lack of constant performance of the SF-23, above all attributable to tire management, which prevents the riders from finding the confidence they instead have in qualifying”.

Tire management is a problem that has haunted Ferrari for many years now. A period of time in which technical directors, drivers, aerodynamicists and team principals alternated in Maranello, without ever arriving at an effective solution. There have been seasons (or half seasons) in which the problem has had less impact, but the topic has always been topical.

Among the Scuderia’s adversaries there are those who have long since decided to strengthen themselves with specialized technicians (mostly ex Bridgestone and even some engineers with a background in Michelin) and the doubt arises whether specific know-how in the matter is not a bad thing deal.

“The unsettling aspect – added Leclerc – is that at times we had the conviction that we had taken a step forward, then you find yourself on a hotter track and here you are again outside the operating window”.

An impression also confirmed by Sainz: “We can push one lap – confirmed Carlos – then the next lap you’re slower and you don’t know why. Then you lift your foot and try not to jeopardize the end of the match”. While waiting for the chance to bring the first substantial upgrade kit of the SF-23 to the track, doubts outweigh certainties.

