The risk of rain is haunting Formula 1. After the Imola flood which prevented the regular dispute of the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna GP, the Circus lands in the Principality of Monaco which happens to be the first round of the season European Union: the weather forecast does not exclude that free practice, rather than qualifying on Saturday, could be conditioned by the rain.

The variability of the weather in the seaside resorts makes it difficult to venture medium-term forecasts, but Ferrari arrives in Monte Carlo with the ambition of those who want to strike a blow with the hitherto disappointing SF-23, trusting that the characteristics of the city ​​toboggan can enhance the characteristics of a single-seater that in the flying lap manages to extract that potential which then promptly disappears in the race.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, on his home roads, is called to seek pole position, aware that starting up front on a track where it is difficult to overtake can become a great opportunity to resume the discussion with the victory that was interrupted last year with the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring in July.

Ferrari hopes to relaunch its quotations in Monaco, aware that both Mercedes and Aston Martin will bring technical updates that should have already made their debut at Imola and which will be seen over the weekend, although the track between the rails is not very indicative in giving indications on the development of the cars.

The Star bears the black arrow with bellies, definitively abjuring the “zero pod” philosophy: the W14 B will also have a new suspension for which Mercedes aims to make an important leap in quality and it is safe to bet that Lewis Hamilton too and George Russell thought about the idea of ​​aiming for pole position.

Nonetheless, the Aston Martin will bring new bodywork: the AMR23 is considered the car with the best traction in slow sections, so it should be thrilled in the Principality if Fernando Alonso can best interpret the flying lap, which is certainly not a must in his repertoire.

The Ferrari SF-23 diffuser that debuted in Miami and will be seen in Monaco Photo by: George Piola

In short, the Cavallino team will find bread for its teeth, in the hope that the hegemony of the Red Bulls can be broken, which with the RB19s have been dominating since the first race in 2023, collecting double goals with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Which redhead will we see over the weekend? Even more so should there be variable weather conditions it is difficult to think that new solutions will be introduced, but it is correct to note that with the material sent to Monte Carlo there are also all the updates that will finally be installed the following week in Barcelona.

The procurement of spare parts has been completed, so will the modification to the rear suspension also be on the balance, which could be a joker to play as a surprise in Monaco? In Miami, the Scuderia brought forward the first outing of the new fund and the outcome emerging from the performances was not exciting, even if the data collected in the aero tests were positive.

the new bottom of the Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: George Piola

It is said that over the weekend Ferrari wants to play it safe without looking for unnecessary risks, trusting in Leclerc’s ability to go and find the limit of the SF-23 in the qualifying lap, in the knowledge that on a bumpy city it will matter much less to have a car than manages to graze the ground (like the RB19), taking into account the degradation of the tires it will be practically zero. In short, the flaws of the red should be mitigated by showing off the qualities of the Maranello car. Will the status quo be enough to stay ahead of everyone or, to stem the growth of the opponents, will it be necessary to anticipate something, perhaps just the rear suspension?

Don’t expect any revolutions in the pattern, just evolutions in the design of the arms to make the streams spin differently. The option on paper is not foreseen, but the surprise cannot be excluded a priori…