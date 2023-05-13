Helmut Marko said that Red Bull is not a bazaar where you go to buy technicians. The Austrian manager may have forgotten when the Milton Keynes team went to raid motorists in Brixworth, in the heart of the center where Mercedes designs and manufactures its power units.

In the world champion team they are annoyed by the constant rumors according to which there are technicians leaving for Maranello which has opened its transfer campaign to reinforce the staff which is directed by Enrico Cardile.

Christian Horner was careful to say that no leading figures are expected to leave (the relaunch on Enrico Balbo, given as a departure, has yielded a salary increase for the Italian who is head of the aerodynamics department), while it is It was the Austrian group that sought Laurent Mekies for the role of team principal at AlphaTauri.

The Frenchman was flattered by the offer from Faenza, after realizing that, with the arrival of Fred Vasseur in Maranello, the hope of becoming the head of the Sport Management had waned. It is therefore right that D’Artagnan can feed his ambitions by remaining in Romagna, given that his family is in Italy.

Laurent Mekies talks to Fred Vasseur: the sports director is waiting to be released to go to AlphaTauri Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The problem is given by the exit times: Mekies, being a leading figure in the Ferrari organization chart, should undergo a long period of gardening, given that Laurent has a valid contract until 2025 with the Cavallino and could be free from 1 September.

In reality, Fred Vasseur would be willing to let him go, but he has put a spoke in his works precisely because of the attitude of Red Bull which seems uncompromising in freeing those figures who are about to land in Maranello. And it’s curious to see Mekies still fully operational on the pit wall in Miami, when his head may already be elsewhere.

The Frenchman is a sort of “hostage” from Ferrari. It is clear that the AlphaTauri change plans will be blocked until an agreement is reached on the timescales for the technicians expected to leave the Scuderia.

Christian Horner had had a meeting with Fred Vasseur in Baku, but the British manager’s nervousness at the conclusion of the meeting, which was supposed to remain confidential, let it be understood that an agreement point had not been found for what could become a sort of “exchange of the prisoners”.

The negotiations are proceeding in silence thanks to the Sherpas, even if an acceleration is hoped that will allow both parties to find mutual satisfaction in the unblocking of the negotiations. We are talking about the Spanish GP and not before, that is to say to complete the “triple” which will start next week with Imola and will continue with Monte Carlo. The game is open…