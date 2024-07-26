By Carlo Platella

The Belgian Grand Prix kicks off a second half of the season marked by high speed. Between Spa, Monza, Baku and Las Vegas, 4 of the 11 remaining tracks on the calendar require low aerodynamic load configurations, requiring dedicated packages. In the Ardennes Ferrari and McLaren present their first new features. Mercedes and Red Bull instead propose the same wings as Jeddah, but equipped with new mobile flaps.

The news

The one under special observation at Spa is certainly the McLaren. What has recently established itself as the most complete car of the lot, last season was lacking in efficiency on circuits with minimal aerodynamic load. To continue to put pressure on Red Bull in the pursuit of the title, the Woking team will therefore have to demonstrate that it has made progress on this front.

At the fast Silverstone McLaren had introduced a new low-downforce rear wing and beam-wing package, leaving us to foresee its reuse also in Belgium. At Spa however British team goes even furtherpresenting itself with an even more unloaded rear wing whose main profile is now almost perfectly straight. Also new is the single-profile beam-wing with a reduced chord compared to the one seen in England.

News at home too Ferrari. The SF-24 is equipped with a new rear wing, whose spoon shape is visually less marked than before. To balance everything out, the front wing is also equipped with more unloaded flaps, hunting for additional speed on the straight. Competitiveness on low-downforce tracks was one of the strong points of the 2023 Rossa, yet to be fully confirmed this season.

Red Bull waits

Mercedes arrives in Belgium with important general updates to the bottom and diffuser. More content are instead the specific adaptations for a low-load track which Spa. From the documents published by the Federation we learn of a new single-profile beam-wing, which however the team preferred not to use during FP1. The rear wing is the same one used in Jeddah, but equipped with a different mobile flap.

Red Bull also uses the Jeddah rear wing, which is more loaded than the solutions proposed by the competition. During FP2, however, Verstappen took to the track with a new mobile flap, equipped with two notches about two-thirds away from the center. It is possible that the world champions are evaluating different setup options for the Belgian race, but it is equally plausible that it was an experiment in view of Monza, Baku and Las Vegas, tracks even more extreme in terms of low levels of aerodynamic load.