In front of its home crowd, Ferrari is looking for a turning point in its season: for the Italian GP, ​​the Maranello team has set up a low-downforce aerodynamic package that will be added to the long-awaited underbody, thanks to which the Prancing Horse team should resolve the SF-24’s hopping problems that affected the performance of the red car after the Spanish GP, when an aerodynamic development was introduced that was supposed to ensure greater downforce for the car.

The rear wing for the temple of speed is completely new and is not an evolution of the one, already empty, seen at Spa Francorchamps. The main profile is practically flat, while the Belgian one had a pronounced spoon shape. Not only that, but also the mobile flap was shaped, with a central widening in the trailing edge that for the Italian GP gave way to a short chord element with a linear shape and without the nolder that was present in the Ardennes.

Ferrari SF-24: here is the low-downforce wing from Spa. It is completely different from the one that was brought to Monza Photo by: George Piola

Ferrari has created an ad hoc solution, since last year it had decided to use the 2022 profiles with the desire to save in terms of budget cap. The Scuderia, aware that Monza represents one of the opportunities to relaunch itself together with Baku and Singapore, tracks favorable to the SF-24, has decided to invest for the Italian event.

Ferrari SF-24 beam wing detail with a single element Photo by: George Piola

The setup also includes a single-element beam wing and both drivers will have fresh engines (both Leclerc and Sainz will use power unit number 4) to aim to push the mappings to the extreme in the hope of putting the reds at the front of the grid.

The aerodynamic load will have to be guaranteed by the car body and, therefore, by the expected new floor, while with the very low wing configuration the effect of the DRS will be decidedly less effective than on other tracks.