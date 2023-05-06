Ferrari has decided to take a risk: even with a redone asphalt and with much more grip, the Scuderia has debuted a package of technical innovations which are a juicy advance of what, more evidently, we will discover at Imola on the occasion of the GP of Emilia Romagna.

Fred Vasseur does not want to waste time and has supported the line of those in the Racing Department who want to dare in an attempt to make the SF-23 grow. It must be said and repeated that the puzzle of modifications will only be complete on the occasion of the Spanish GP in Barcelona, ​​but the idea of ​​dividing up the interventions serves to discriminate every single innovation, trying to understand its effectiveness in the red car.

Ferrari SF-23: here is the medium load rear wing with single pylon support Photo by: Uncredited

In Miami, the Scuderia introduced many new things that are not limited to detailed interventions: in addition to adapting the wings to the type of track, we witnessed the debut of completely new parts.

Ferrari SF-23: here is the new extractor seen in Miami Photo by: George Piola Ferrari SF-23, detail of the new bulb diffuser Photo by: Jon Noble

The scoop rear wing, again supported by the single pylon, is the one intended for medium load tracks, but in the rear the most important change concerns the extractor: the shape of the central part shows a clearer narrowing behind the transmission box, granting an expansion chamber for the larger speaker, thanks to the design of a sort of bulb, confirming our anticipation.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

A new bottom also appeared in the Florida round which was redesigned in its entirety: the most interesting changes concern the leading edge. Not only has the design of the external “barge board” been revised, which is essential for keeping the front wheel turbulence away from the road surface, but the trend of the flows at the entrance to the Venturi channels has been completely changed.

It is interesting to note the appearance of a sort of “barge board” very close to the chassis with an inclination of about 45 degrees which extends forwards from the leading edge of the bottom for the same length as the outermost vertical bulkhead. Not only that, but the first flow divider in the venturi channels is no longer straight, but strongly angled outwards. It is evident that in Maranello they have changed their philosophy in search of solutions that allow the red to run with a lower ground clearance.

Ferrari SF-23 new design bottom curb detail Photo by: George Piola

It follows, therefore, that the sidewalk has also been revised, which is now characterized by a rounded slot in the middle of the bottom, while towards the rear wheel there is a gradual tapering of the floor with a small rise in the last stretch. Even where the back elbow rises to give life to the speaker we take note of an area that has changed its proportions, giving the idea that what we saw in Miami is only the first installment of a technical chapter that is still all to write.

Friday’s free practice showed that the modifications gave an increase in the load: the SF-23, therefore, will be able to benefit from these innovations in search of performance, but during the Italian night there are those who worked on the simulator to adjust the setup of the red, because in the long run the overheating of the rear tires led to a very accentuated degradation which heavily conditioned the pace which was lower not only to Red Bull, but also to Aston Martin and Mercedes.

Ferrari also aspires to confirm itself as second force in the USA, so it is possible that it will give up something in the flying lap to find greater consistency in the race runs. The square to be found is on the tuning of the mechanics, waiting for the long-awaited revised rear suspension to arrive at Imola.