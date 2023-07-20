Ferrari doesn’t limit itself to looking for the right balance of the SF-23 with an evolution of the front wing, because on the red we have observed other adaptations to the Hungaroring track, the track that requires a high aerodynamic load for low average speed.

The diffuser of the Ferrari SF-23 and the high-load beam wing Photo by: George Piola

The Scuderia’s aerodynamicists modified the beam wing by choosing a different version from the one used at Silverstone with the second element which was almost horizontal in the pursuit of maximum aerodynamic efficiency, while on the Hungarian track the needs are opposite, whereby the upper flap extends the first to facilitate the extraction of the flow from the rear extractor.

Ferrari SF-23: very large hot air vents were opened on the engine hood Photo by: George Piola

The other aspect that cannot escape the attention of the observers is the engine hood with the opening of the gills for the vent of the hot air that comes out of the cooling system of the power unit. On the left side you can see six openings with the maximum extension: in Maranello they do not want to take risks on the reliability of the 6-cylinder turbo on a system that should be adapted to the characteristics of the SF-23.