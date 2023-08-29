Ferrari is back to winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans 50 years since the last time. He did it this year thanks to the 499P LMh and a crew made up of 2/3 of Italian pilots. For this reason, the Formula 1 Scuderia del Cavallino Rampante has decided to pay homage to Sarthe’s success with a special livery that will be used this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.

At the Monza International Circuit, one of Ferrari’s two home races, the SF-23s will be dressed in a new livery to celebrate the sporting DNA of the Maranello marque and the great success achieved a few months ago at Le Mans, beating manufacturers from the level of Toyota, Peugeot, Glickenhaus, Porsche.

The coloring of the single-seaters which will be entrusted as usual to Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr has three main colors. There will be red, the fundamental shade of all Prancing Horse liveries in motorsport. There will be black carbon skins, as always essential for saving weight in Formula 1.

The third color that will join the first two will be yellow, the same yellow present on the 499P LMh number 50 – author of the pole position at Le Mans with Antonio Fuoco at the wheel – and the number 51, which won on Sunday thanks to Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Giovinazzi and James Calado.

Yellow will form the same arrow present on the hybrid prototypes that gave great emotions at Le Mans. This will be visible on the bonnet, but the same shade will be featured on the nose tip of the single-seaters.

The Ferrari livery for the Italian Grand Prix Photo by: Ferrari

The race numbers that distinguish Leclerc and Sainz, 16 and 55 respectively, will also be yellow. The Ferrari name on the rear wing, on the other hand, will be white and will stand out strikingly against the carbon black background of the horizontal profiles.

The three Italian Ferrari drivers who took pole and victory at Le Mans, therefore Antonio Fuoco, Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi, will be guests of the Formula 1 team at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix. With them they will bring the trophy won at Le Mans.

In addition to the livery dedicated to the SF-23, the title drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. will wear overalls with colors that match those of their single-seaters for Monza. These have already been unveiled over the past few days as a preview of today’s presentation.

