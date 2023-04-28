A good qualifying session in Baku, certainly not easy for teams and drivers, called to interpret a treacherous circuit, with little load and with even less preparation time. Accidents were a natural consequence, to the delight of the mechanics called to reassemble the cars in good time for the second qualifying session on Saturday morning. It was Ferrari who stood out on Friday in Baku, with an SF-23 that proved to be at ease in qualifying, as already demonstrated in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. And yet, pole in Baku has a completely different meaning.

Three-tenths trim

In Azerbaijan, the Red team takes an unexpected pole position for Sunday’s race, when we will see if Red Bull, which once again was able to afford a higher level of downforce, will once again be more docile on the tyres. In the Azeri pole there is a lot of Leclerc, who has a particular affinity with the city of the winds, with the doubt also as to whether the increase in the seasonal power units from three to four units has not encouraged the Cavallino to turn up the power and to be more daring with engine mapping.

Already in March the SF-23 had shown that it was almost at the level of Red Bull in qualifying, with two front rows in as many races, only to then promptly crash in the race. Ferrari in Baku she will have to confirm that she has grown above all in the race pace, in which progress was seen in Melbourne. And yet, just the confirmation of the competitiveness on the flying lap is a symptom of improvements.

In fact, the third front row of the year arrives with a different set-up philosophy compared to the first two. The Ferrari of March was a car with high potential, however unable to express it in the race as it was too nervous and sensitive to changing conditions, such as wind, temperature and fuel load. Starting from Melbourne Maranello undertook a different direction with the set-up, slightly shifting the balance towards the rear to find stability, to the advantage of constant pace in the race. Also for this reason Ferrari has decided not to bring major updates to Baku, not yet fully mastering the new set-up philosophy and having to exploit every single minute of the practice session alone to complete the set-up.

Leclerc’s pole position is an important signal precisely because it arrived with a different set-up of the car, theoretically more favorable to the race than it is in the flying lap. Furthermore, between Bahrain and Jeddah, the Monegasque’s red was between one and two tenths slower over the flying lap than the Red Bulls, while the advantage in Baku was almost the same. The data will be confirmed in the next appointments, but it is emblematic of how much you can earn working only on the structurewithout necessarily relying on updates.

Between Saturday and Sunday the final exam

Ferrari still has everything to prove in Baku. The race remains the real Achilles’ heel, also without the team being able to test either the medium tires or the full fuel stints. With Red Bull the undisputed favorite, the goal will be to limit the seven tenths of a second behind the pace accused in Bahrain. It will also be important for the Cavallino to find Carlos Sainz, who is still not comfortable with the car. The SF-23 will also have the opportunity to prove itself in a broad spectrum of conditions between the two races and qualifying on Saturday morning, verifying whether the Red is now actually a less sensitive single-seater. In fact, between qualifying and Saturday’s race we expect a variation in asphalt temperature similar to that experienced on Friday, with 45°C in FP1 and 30-35°C during afternoon qualifying. For Sunday’s Grand Prix, on the other hand, temperatures should once again exceed 40°C. The wind was also notably absent from the day, particularly feared by Ferrari on the eve of Baku, and which could intensify in the next few days.

McLaren and AlphaTauri: like a pole

It is above all McLaren who celebrates on Friday in Baku. Andrea Stella had long indicated the turning point of the season in the Azerbaijani stage, with the arrival of updates to fill the design objectives missed in the winter. The MCL60 from the beginning of the year lacked above all aerodynamic efficiency, with the car that could therefore have suffered quite a bit from the long straights of Baku. On the car, however, they arrived a completely renewed fund, a new beam-wing and a new rear wing, which worked straight away bringing both cars back to Q3. Piastri and Norris also evaluated two different specifications for the rear wing, both opting for the lighter version.

AlphaTauri is no less, ninth with Tsunoda despite a car that suffered in the first three races on both the straights and the slow corners, which together make up 95% of the Baku track. On the AT04 it obviously starts to work the new fund introduced in Melbourne, specifically designed to allow the car to be raised, to soften the suspension mechanics and to find more grip when slow. Also debuting in Azerbaijan is a new bonnet and new front and rear wings, which would appear to have somewhat cured the speed gaps.

Red Bull develops efficiency

The RB19 once again has the effectiveness of the DRS as an important weapon, gaining more km/h on the straight line than its direct rivals. Missing pole position doesn’t create alarmism in a team aware that it can easily make up for it in the race, but it certainly raises the attention threshold in the face of the progress of its rivals. However, Milton Keynes did not stand still, developing a new bodywork for the RB19. What changes are the side air intakes, now flattened upwards to improve the channeling of air under the side. The novelties go to increase the overall aerodynamic efficiency, a sign of a car without particular problemsbalance, sensitivity or tire wear to give precedence. The team brought the updates to Azerbaijan despite only having a practice session available, demonstrating great confidence in the design tools. At the same time, the gesture bears witness to a team that masters its own car, which unlike Ferrari can count on a well-established set-up, with no particular experiments to be conducted in free practice.

Two-faced Friday for Mercedes, which on the one hand takes fifth place with Hamilton, but on the other remains excluded from Q3 with Russell. Baku is not the best track for the Brackley team, which they have in their hands a W14 precise with the fronta quality that yielded the second place in Melbourne, but a dancer with the rear, which instead is put to the test by the slow curves of Azerbaijan. Aston Martin instead he collects less than he could have due to a malfunction of the DRS in the decisive stages of qualifying. A new rear wing makes its debut on the AMR23 in Baku to try and cure excessive aerodynamic resistance, pending more massive interventions.

In closing, in qualifying there were no feared difficulties in warming up the tires. The credit goes to the teams and riders, but it also went subdued like Pirelli has raised the tire pressures for the Azeri stage, with the intention also of favoring the warm-up.

FRONT REAR Melbourne 2023 23psi 21psi Baku 2023 25psi 23psi Baku 2022 24.5psi 21.5psi Silverstone 70th 2020 27psi 21psi

Despite the new structure of the 2023 Pirellis, the pressures are higher than last season and are approaching the record values ​​of the second Silverstone race of 2020, when the Italian company raised the pressure to prevent the collapse of the previous race. All this increases the unknowns on the degradation that the tires will undergo in the two races scheduled in Baku, which hardly anyone has yet had the opportunity to simulate in practice.