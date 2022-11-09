We need to dispel an urban legend about the Ferrari 066/7 engine. It is not true that Wolff Zimmermann split the turbo from the compressor at the design stage, as even very authoritative commentators persist in writing and saying.

The 6-cylinder of the Cavallino, on the other hand, is the last to remain faithful to the more traditional architecture with the entire turbocharging system placed on the exhaust side, while Honda and Renault have copied a solution that Mercedes had already introduced in 2014. at the beginning of the hybrid era.

Mercedes since 2014 has the compressor separated from the turbo with the MGU-H in the middle Photo by: Giorgio Piola

How come so many strange interpretations have arisen on the unity of the Sports Management? The answer is relatively simple: the engineers of Enrico Gualtieri in the definition of the “Superfast” have introduced a series of innovations that are not limited to the combustion chamber with new intake ducts capable of creating turbulent motions useful to favor the propagation speed of the flame, giving more homogeneity to the air-petrol mixture with very fast ignition times.

Ferrari 066/7: here is the chassis side engine with the intercooler in view Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari in 066/7 also introduced an American-made heat exchanger that is located in the front of the engine, where some thought that there was the supercharger. In fact, it was easy to let oneself be led astray because the intercooler, to facilitate insertion into the rear flare of the frame, was made with a round lower part, so the two carbon ducts that bring fresh and compressed air into each of the plenums placed above the head, seemed to come out of the compressor.

Ferrari F1-75: The turbo and supercharger on the 066/7 have been lowered by almost 50mm Photo by: Uncredited

Not so: in the unit that was homologated to be used until the end of 2025, a big job was done aimed at lowering the center of gravity of the 6 cylinders: turbo, compressor and MGU-H which remain aligned in the same order as the engine of the last year, they were lowered by about fifty millimeters inside the V of the two banks, allowing for a more extreme layout that allowed two advantages: first, the displacement of the three lower elements; second, a more compact power unit packaging that facilitated the design of a very tapered bonnet for the benefit of a rear wing that needed to be more efficient.

In short, Zimmerman has tried to recover the power that has been lacking in the last two years and that has “castrated” the performance of Ferrari in the two-year period 2020-2021 as a result of the secret agreement that the Scuderia had signed with the FIA ​​to close the case of the engine accused of using more petrol than the flow rate allowed by the flow meter, without the alleged irregularity ever being demonstrated, but also thinking about the integration of the V6 turbo inside the F1-75.

The split of turbo and compressor had been conceived and the first version of the “Superfast” had an architecture of this type planned, but then there was a step backwards in the belief that important results could also be obtained in the standard version.